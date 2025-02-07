Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in splits after hilarious dance practice with Athing Mu

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was spotted dancing in the rain with her training partners, Athing Mu and Maya Viezer. The American hurdler is looking to win her second individual gold medal at the 2025 World Championships.

McLaughlin-Levrone shared a video of her dance with Mu and Viezer on her Instagram story on Thursday. The trio, who were wearing raincoats, vibed to the lyrics from Nat King Cole's “L-O-V-E” at the practice track.

They also drew the letters of the word 'LOVE' one by one with their hands. However, they failed to draw the 'E' correctly and burst into laughter.

Sydney McLaughlin Levrone's Instagram story

Mu and McLaughlin Levrone are looking to win their second individual world title as they continue preparing for the World Championships under Bobby Kersee in Los Angeles. They both won their first world title at the 2022 World Championships and their first Olympic titles at the Tokyo Olympics.

McLaughlin-Levrone was sidelined from the 2023 World Championships due to an injury but reclaimed her throne at the Paris Olympics last year with a world record run in the 400m hurdles. However, Mu failed to defend her world and Olympic titles. While she still won silver in 2023, the 22-year-old was unable to qualify for the Olympics last year after she fell in the 800m finals at the Olympic trials.

While Mu will be eager to get back to winning ways, McLaughlin-Levrone is chasing greatness and is eyeing breaking the 50-second mark in the 400m hurdles.

"It’s exciting in the hurdles" - Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone on breaking the 50-second mark in 400m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is widely considered one of the greatest 400m hurdlers in history, and she is only 25. The American has lowered the previous world record held by Dallilah Muhammed by nearly two seconds and is now looking to become the first woman in history to break the 50-second barrier.

“That definitely is on my mind for sure. An athlete would naturally want to do that. Whether that happens or not is up to God. I’m just going to work for it, I can’t put a number on it," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone told World Athletics in an interview. "It may be me, or maybe an athlete in five or 10 years from now. So I’m just going to continue to try to be the best I can be and if it comes it comes, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t,"

“But I think for me it’s just the desire to improve. Every time you go back to the table and look at it, there is always something you can do better. It’s exciting in the hurdles, that there is always something you can improve on.”

In addition to looking to win the world title, McLaughlin-Levrone will be competing in the Grand Slam Track for a massive $400,000 prize money.

