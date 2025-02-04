Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts to an official 'mocking' Noah Lyles at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently reacted to an athletics official 'mocking' Olympic champion Noah Lyles at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The 27-year-old sprinter was participating in his first major athletic event since the Paris Olympics.

SportsShoes.com shared a video on Instagram featuring Lyles' warmup during the event. The sprinter engaged the crowd by letting out a roar, which was hilariously imitated by an official who was near him. The post on Instagram was captioned:

"Noah always brings the energy 🔥 Another insane performance at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix—nobody quite does it like the GOAT @nojo18 🐐"

Woodhall shared the the video on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"Wait the official mocking Noah has me dead"

Screengrab of Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram Story [Image Source: Instagram/@_taarra_]

Interestingly, Woodhall is not participating in indoor events this year. In a post on Threads on January 30, the Olympic champion long jumper had written,

“No indoor this season for me. Want to give my body a rest, and allow my heel to fully heal.”

Davis-Woodhall had surprised everyone with her performance at the Paris Olympics. The 25-year-old long jumper, who had finished sixth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, jumped to a distance of 7.10m and upset the defending Olympic champion, Malaika Mihambo of Germany to clinch the gold.

Tara Davis-Woodhall on her plans for 2025 track and field season

Tara Davis-Woodhall on her plans for the 2025 season [Image Source : Getty]

Tara Davis-Woodhall may not be participating in the indoor events for the 2025 season, but she is more than prepared for the year ahead. The 25-year-old long jumper opened up on her thoughts about the 2025 track and field season.

In an interview with People magazine, Davis-Woodhall maintained that there are no specific goals for her in this current season.

"It'll be to just embrace the feeling of being the newly reigning Olympic champion, and just going out and jumping and competing with just the joy of that," the long jumper said. "There's nothing really hanging over my head anymore of like, 'I need to be this, I need to have this.' 2025 should just be a year of growing and rebuilding of what we did this year."

