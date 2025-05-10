Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts to Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's ATHLOS Pink Sand Challenge

Olympic champion long-jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall recently responded to Serena Williams' husband and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian's unique 'pink sand challenge'. Ohanian had recently announced his approval for field events in the upcoming edition of ATHLOS meet to be held at the Icahn Stadium in New York.

Ad

In a recent conversation with the media portal FloTrack, a request was made to the organizers of ATHLOS, including Ohanian, to introduce pink sand for the field events in the second edition of the track and field event. Ohanian immediately responded to the request on his Instagram story and also asked Woodhall if she was up for the challenge.

"Ok @athlos pink sand - what say you @_taarra_," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

The Olympic champion long jumper immediately responded by sharing Ohanian's status on her Instagram story with just two words:

"I'm down"

Screengrabs of Alexis Ohanian's response to the Pink Sand Challenge and Tara Davis-Woodhall's response [Image Source: Instagram/@alexisohanian and @_taarra_]

Alexis Ohanian's initiative ATHLOS was inaugurated last year at the Icahn Stadium in New York on September 26. Thirty-six female athletes from all over the world competed in six track events for a prize pool of more than $660000.

Ad

When Tara Davis-Woodhall revealed how winning the Olympic gold medal meant everything to her

Tara Davis-Woodhall after winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

Tara Davis-Woodhall talked about how the Olympic gold medal at the quadrennial event held in Paris made a deep impact on her life. In her interview with Olympics.com in 2024, the long jumper mentioned:

Ad

“Winning gold at the Olympics, the pinnacle of sport…means everything. Because I share everything on my social media, and everyone knows what I've gone through. So you can do anything that you put your mind to, and that's all that matters. And, for all the women and girls out there, even the boys, we can do it! You can do it! You matter and everything, everything, exists for you. And your mind is so much stronger than you ever think.”

Ad

Tara Davis-Woodhall had previously represented the USA at the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021. The 25-year-old long jumper made it to the finals, but could only manage sixth position overall.

However, Woodhall was more than determined not to miss the chance at the quadrennial event held in Paris. Taking the lead with the third jump, the American long-jumper leaped to a distance of 7.10m, sealing the gold medal for the USA and upsetting the defending Olympic champion from Germany, Malaika Mihambo, who could only manage a silver medal with a distance of 6.98m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas