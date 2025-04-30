Gabby Thomas drops 4-word supportive reaction as Tara Davis-Woodhall leads field events in Athlos debut

Olympic champion Gabby Thomas shared her reaction to Athlos announcing that track and field athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall will be competing in this year's edition of the event. The 25-year-old Woodhall will be headlining the women's long jump event, marking the first time a field event will be organized at Athlos. This year's event will be held on October 10, 2025, at Icahn Stadium in New York.

Davis-Woodhall and Gabby Thomas have interacted publicly before, supporting each other via their respective social media accounts. Davis-Woodhall first competed in track and field events at Agoura High School in California before starting her collegiate career with the University of Georgia and the University of Texas. She specializes in the long jump and hurdles events, and at the Paris 2024 Games, she managed to win a gold medal, becoming only the fourth American to place first in the long jump event.

In a post on X, Gabby Thomas expressed her excitement as Athlos announced that Tara Davis-Woodhall would be competing in this year's event, writing:

"SEE YOU THERE SEESTER @tar___ruh👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,"

Gabby Thomas made her Olympic debut in the Tokyo 2020 Games and has gone on to win several medals since. She won three gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Tara Davis-Woodhall revealed that winning gold at the Olympics meant 'everything' to her

Tara Davis-Woodhall with her gold medal at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall recently revealed that winning a gold medal at the Olympics was of great significance to her. Before competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Davis-Woodhall was regarded as one of the top prospects in the nation. She set multiple records in her early years and won numerous medals, and most notably set a national high school record in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.83 seconds at the CIF California State Meet in 2017.

After competing at the Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the Long Jump event, Davis-Woodhall opened up about how much the win meant to her in an interview with Olympics.com, where she said:

“Winning gold at the Olympics, the pinnacle of sport…means everything. Because I share everything on my social media, and everyone knows what I've gone through. So you can do anything that you put your mind to, and that's all that matters. And, for all the women and girls out there, even the boys, we can do it! You can do it! You matter and everything, everything, exists for you. And your mind is so much stronger than you ever think.”

Tara Davis-Woodhall will be present at the Athlos meet this year, alongside many notable athletes such as Gabby Thomas, Brittany Brown, and more.

