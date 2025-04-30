Gabby Thomas turns up glamour in black outfit while flaunting her personalized phone case

With track season underway, Gabby Thomas is also turning heads with her fashion. The Olympian recently shared a mirror selfie on Instagram ahead of the second edition of Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track series, which is set to take place at the Ansin Sports Complex in Florida from May 2 to 4.

Gabby Thomas began her 2025 season with impressive wins. In the Texas Relays in Austin, she took gold in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays. She then competed at the inaugural Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, winning her first title in the 200m and finishing second in the 400m at 49.14s, her new personal best, beating her 2023 record.

Then on April 25, she made a surprise appearance at the Texas Invitational, where she won her first individual 100m race of the season. Gabby Thomas is now preparing for her next Grand Slam track event, and ahead of the event, the Olympian uploaded a mirror selfie on Instagram, showing off a sleek black outfit and a customized phone cover, with her initials, GT, engraved on it.

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/gabbythomas)

Thomas won three gold medals in the 200m, women’s 4x400m, and 4x100m relays at the 2024 Paris Games. After her victory, Thomas appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine in January 2025.

Gabby Thomas opens about how track became the love of her life

Gabby Thomas during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. - Source: Getty

In a recent podcast, Gabby Thomas spoke about how she had her heart set on softball, and she didn’t have any idea about track.

"I wanted to play softball with my friends, and I didn’t want to do track. When I was—yeah, when you’re like 12, 13—I didn’t know anything about track. I didn’t wanna just run around in circles; it just didn’t sound fun to me. But I knew that I was fast because I played soccer, and so I would just kick the ball and run past everyone else in soccer.

Gabby recalled how her mother played a major role and insisted that Thomas sign up for track practice,

And my mum was like, 'Alright, well, you are not doing softball—you need to do track,' and she made me sign up for that first practice. I just didn’t want to be there. I just remember vividly, like, just hating it. And I did hate it for the first bit—for the first couple of years in middle school. But I mean, that’s middle school. I just didn’t like it, and I didn’t like running.

She concluded by saying that you thrive wherever you put in effort and see yourself growing. That’s what happened for her with track. She could have gone her entire career not wanting to run or never really applying herself, but at the end of the day, success comes where you put in the work and commit to it. In the end, track became the love of her life, and that’s where she is now.

