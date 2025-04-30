Gabby Thomas touches down in 'Sunshine State' ahead of her 2nd Grand Slam Track appearance

Gabby Thomas landed in Miami for the second Grand Slam Track stop, heading to race in the short sprints this time. Thomas was a shining star in the debut GST stop in Jamaica, earning the Grand Slam crown for her dominance in long sprints.

Gabby Thomas had the most successful season of her career in 2024. She competed in her second Olympic edition in Paris, earning three gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m relay events. Her next event appearance in the debut edition of the Athlos NYC earned her a silver medal in the 200m. Since then, she has been the talk of the nation, gracing red carpets, talk shows, and presenting at award nights.

Thomas opened the 2025 season with 4x100m and 4x400m relay performances at the Texas Relays. In April, the three-time Olympic gold medalist competed in the inaugural stop of the Grand Slam Track, winning the 200m event and clinching second place in the 400m to earn the Grand Slam long sprints title and bagging $100,000.

Ahead of the next stop in Miami, slated for 2-4 May, Gabby Thomas shared a series of pictures in anticipation of the short sprints.

"Touched down in the sunshine state, time to race," she captioned her X post.

Thomas ended her Olympic season with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year honor.

Gabby Thomas penned a motivational note for the youngsters after her GST success in Jamaica

Thomas at The Sportico House at SXSW - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas has been in her top form since last season, hardly losing the pole position in any event. In a video montage posted by Athlos' Instagram handle, Thomas's voiceover sent out a motivational message to young dreamers. She shared how big goals might be scary, but being resolute can make the path to success seamless. She also urged the youngsters to create a legacy for the upcoming generations.

""To the young girls and boys who might be watching believe in yourself. When I was young, I had big dreams too. Dreams that often times scared because I felt like they were too far away."

The 28-year-old added:

"Your dreams no matter how big they are, are valid. Dreaming big means going outside of your comfort zone. It means working hard even when nobody is watching and believing in yourself even when if feels hard. Remember your dreams can inspire others one day. So, Don’t hold back. be bold. be brave and dream big."

Thomas has a medical career, having graduated with neurobiology and global health from Harvard University and earned a master of Public Health degree in epidemiology.

