Gabby Thomas shows off her new hairstyle ahead of her appearance at Grand Slam Track Miami

Gabby Thomas recently shared a glimpse of her new hairstyle in her latest update amid gearing up for her upcoming events of the 2025 season. The American will next be seen in action at the second stop of the Grand Slam Track in Miami.

Thomas commenced her 2025 season by competing at the Texas Relays in Austin, where she competed in the women's 4x100 invitational on March 29. Representing Team Red in the event, she bested Masai Russell's Team Blue by recording a time of 41.74s. Shortly after this, she ran in the inaugural edition of the Grand Slam Track, competing in the 200m and 400m races.

After winning the 200m dash and securing a second-place finish in the 400m event, Thomas is now gearing up for the second stop of the event, and amid this, she made a post showing off her new hairstyle. The Olympian uploaded a video of her flaunting her straight, brown-colored hair while her hairstylist brushed it neatly. The post's caption read:

"The bestest🤎"

Gabby Thomas recently made a surprise visit to the Texas Invitational on April 25, 2025, competing in the women's 100m event. She claimed the title by clocking a time of 11.02s, which is her fastest 100m performance since 2022. Her personal best in this dash is 11.00s.

Gabby Thomas made her feelings known about signing with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track

Before starting her 2025 season, Gabby Thomas appeared in an off-season interview with FloTrack, where she opened up about being a part of the inaugural edition of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track. She revealed that she was excited about competing in the event and admitted that this event would give the track and field sport the popularity it deserves.

Making her feelings known about competing against some of the fastest athletes, she said:

"I am so excited to be joining Grand Slam Track, and partnering with Michael Johnson to give our sport the platform it deserves. Coming off of the Olympics, I want to continue testing myself and competing at the highest level against the fastest women in the world".

She added:

"Grand Slam Track allows us that chance in 2025. Michael’s vision is incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to give the millions of track fans around the world even more chances to watch us compete. I look forward to seeing all of our fans at the four Slams next year."

Gabby Thomas' 2025 season has been eventful outside of her track endeavors, too, as she recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Spencer McManes, on March 24, 2025.

