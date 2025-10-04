Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter, makes an appeal as Athlos announces $250,000 bonus and instant payouts

As Tara Davis-Woodhall is gearing up for her debut at the second edition of the legendary tennis player Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's track and field meet Athlos, her husband Hunter Woodhall couldn't stop raving about it. Davis-Woodhall is poised to compete in the long jump event at Athlos on October 9 and 10th, 2025, at the Icahn Stadium in New York.

Davis-Woodhall will compete against an elite lineup, which will include Jasmine Moore, Quanesha Burks, Monae Nichols, and Claire Bryant. The first round of the event will be held on the streets at Times Square on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Fans are welcome to watch the preliminary round for free. The top three finishers of the round will vie for the crown at the Icahn Stadium on the following day.

Ahead of the event, 'Let’s Get TOGETHXR' organized a ticket giveaway for fans. Hunter Woodhall shared the announcement on his Instagram story and championed the Olympic gold medalist, writing:

"Free tickets for Athlos. Come watch the fastest women in the world."

Screenshot of Davis-Woodhall's Instagram story.

For its second edition, Athlos has partnered with Cash App for bonuses and instant payouts. In light of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League failing to provide payment to the athletes, Athlos provided the payouts within three days of the event during the debut edition. However, the tennis legend's husband recently made a collaboration announcement that will help the meeting make instant payouts and provide a bonus of $250,000 if any athlete breaks a world record.

Tara Davis-Woodhall reveals how she became the reason to change the Athlos from a track-only event to a track and field meeting

Tara Davis-Woodhall at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently revealed how she became the reason for turning the Athlos from a track-only event to a track and field meeting. After Alexis Ohanian requested the Olympian to grace the event with her attendance, the jumper put forward the condition of honoring his request only if she was competing. In an interview posted by Ohanian on his Instagram, Tara Davis-Woodhall reflected on the incident:

"Alexis Ohanian invited Hunter and I out there," Davis-Woodhall said. "It was just a sprint-only event and I told Alexis 'Listen, we are not coming unless I'm competing,'and he was like, 'Got it. I'mma work something up,' and months down the road he's calling my phone asking me like 'Where do you wanna see yourself in x amount of years?' and I told him everything I wanted and field has come to life for Athlos and we'll be jumping in the women's long jump in Times Square on October 9th, which is so insane. This sh*t is gonna be fun.

The second edition of the Athlos will feature 100m hurdles, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, mile, and long jump events.

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More