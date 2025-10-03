Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes a dig at Grand Slam Track as Athlos announces instant payments with $250,000 world record bonus

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, took a dig at Grand Slam Track as he boasted about Athlos' new move of partnering with Cash App for instant payouts and bonuses for world records. The second edition of the women-only track event will take place on October 10, 2025, at the Icahn Stadium. Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has always been at the forefront of advocating for women in sports. As one of the leading investors in the U.S., Ohanian noticed a gap in how women's track and field is treated outside of the Olympics. He used his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, to fund a new project, Athlos, and even set a new prize money standard, six times that of the Diamond League.The first edition of the event featured several women proving their prowess and receiving payouts within three business days. However, that wasn't enough for Athlos, as it aims to take women's track to a new high with instant payouts and a $250,000 bonus for world records, in partnership with Cash App. The move came after Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track's expenses scandal, as athletes and vendors still wait for the payments. Taking a dig at GST and expressing pride in Athlos' newest development, Ohanian shared a post on X, reading:&quot;Admin is going TOO hard: instant payments?? $250K world-record bonus!?!? ATHLOS changed the game, again&quot;The mobile payment service will hand out payments to the winners as soon as they reach the finish line. Alexis Ohanian once shared how his wife Serena Williams tried to caution him from investing in women's sportsOhanian and Williams at the TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v LA - (Source: Getty)Alexis Ohanian has consistently expressed admiration for his wife, tennis legend Serena Williams, and shared how he drew inspiration from her to become more involved in supporting women's sports. In a conversation with CBS Mornings in August this year, Serena Williams' husband talked about how different avenues interest him, but when he came up with the idea of women's sports investment, Williams was against it since she knew the challenges.&quot;Look, I've been very blessed to be an early investor in companies ranging from Coinbase to MrBeast. There is no emerging sector that I'm not captivated by because I like the idea of building where people don't yet see it. I have found something in women's sports that is undeniably a result of seeing the greatest ever do it,&quot; he said. &quot;She actually tried to talk me out of it because her experiences in women's sports had given her this perspective to say, look, it is going to be so hard,&quot; Ohanian added. Ohanian and Williams joined forces to invest in NWSL's new franchise, Angel City FC, which has now become the highest-valued team in the league.