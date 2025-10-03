  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes a dig at Grand Slam Track as Athlos announces instant payments with $250,000 world record bonus

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes a dig at Grand Slam Track as Athlos announces instant payments with $250,000 world record bonus

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 03, 2025 03:25 GMT
Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF - Source: Getty
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, took a dig at Grand Slam Track as he boasted about Athlos' new move of partnering with Cash App for instant payouts and bonuses for world records. The second edition of the women-only track event will take place on October 10, 2025, at the Icahn Stadium.

Ad

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has always been at the forefront of advocating for women in sports. As one of the leading investors in the U.S., Ohanian noticed a gap in how women's track and field is treated outside of the Olympics. He used his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, to fund a new project, Athlos, and even set a new prize money standard, six times that of the Diamond League.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The first edition of the event featured several women proving their prowess and receiving payouts within three business days. However, that wasn't enough for Athlos, as it aims to take women's track to a new high with instant payouts and a $250,000 bonus for world records, in partnership with Cash App.

The move came after Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track's expenses scandal, as athletes and vendors still wait for the payments. Taking a dig at GST and expressing pride in Athlos' newest development, Ohanian shared a post on X, reading:

Ad
"Admin is going TOO hard: instant payments?? $250K world-record bonus!?!? ATHLOS changed the game, again"
Ad

The mobile payment service will hand out payments to the winners as soon as they reach the finish line.

Alexis Ohanian once shared how his wife Serena Williams tried to caution him from investing in women's sports

Ohanian and Williams at the TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v LA - (Source: Getty)
Ohanian and Williams at the TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v LA - (Source: Getty)

Alexis Ohanian has consistently expressed admiration for his wife, tennis legend Serena Williams, and shared how he drew inspiration from her to become more involved in supporting women's sports. In a conversation with CBS Mornings in August this year, Serena Williams' husband talked about how different avenues interest him, but when he came up with the idea of women's sports investment, Williams was against it since she knew the challenges.

Ad
"Look, I've been very blessed to be an early investor in companies ranging from Coinbase to MrBeast. There is no emerging sector that I'm not captivated by because I like the idea of building where people don't yet see it. I have found something in women's sports that is undeniably a result of seeing the greatest ever do it," he said.
Ad
"She actually tried to talk me out of it because her experiences in women's sports had given her this perspective to say, look, it is going to be so hard," Ohanian added.

Ohanian and Williams joined forces to invest in NWSL's new franchise, Angel City FC, which has now become the highest-valued team in the league.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications