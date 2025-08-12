"Serena Williams tried to talk me out of it" - Husband Alexis Ohanian explains why the legend was skeptical about his investment in women's sports

Alexis Ohanian has made several investments in women's sports despite her wife and tennis legend Serena Williams against the idea because of her own experience and the challenges in women's sports.During his appearance on CBS Mornings, Ohanian spoke about his ventures in women's sports while promoting ATHLOS, a first-of-its-kind all-women's track and field meet coming with the biggest prize. Ohanian began with his mindset, which led to his investments in companies like Coinbase and Mr. Beast.&quot;Look, I've been very blessed to be an early investor in companies ranging from Coinbase to MrBeast,&quot; Ohanian said. &quot;There is no emerging sector that I'm not captivated by because I like the idea of building where people don't yet see it.&quot;Just like this, Ohanian saw a massive upside in women's sports, which was largely untapped due to the unpredictability of the market. Referencing his wife, Serena Williams, as his inspiration, Ohanian said:&quot;I have found something in women's sports that is undeniably a result of seeing the greatest ever do it.&quot;Ohanian also recalled how Serena Williams initially cautioned him against investing in a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team.&quot;She actually tried to talk me out of it because her experiences in women's sports had given her this perspective to say, look, it is going to be so hard,&quot; Ohanian said.Finally, Ohanian spoke about her mindset behind investing in his passion project ATHLOS, citing the Olympics as the only time when the track and field athletes get the deserved attention. He added:&quot;These athletes captivate us during the Olympics. They shouldn't disappear for the four years in between.&quot;Ohanian reposted this conversation on Instagram, where he reiterates his belief in the development of women's sports. Check out the below video: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Reddit co-founder is the father of two daughters, Olympia and Adira. Thus, this space is more than just for money; it's personal as well.Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has made strategic investments in women's sportsAlexis Ohanian has made several notable investments in women's sports, and some of them are already yielding multifold returns. His first such investment came in 2020, when he took the lead as the principal investor in Angel City FC.The investment seems to be a success, as, according to the New York Times, the franchise is generating $30 million in revenue per year, thanks to record ticket sales and endorsement deals.In 2024, Ohanian launched Athlos, a women-only track and field competition focused on just six sprint events. The event comes with a prize pool of $500,000. Athletes participating in this stand a chance to earn almost double of what they would earn in standard meets across the globe.Most recently, in May 2025, Serena Williams' husband acquired a roughly 10% stake in Chelsea FC Women for £20 million. Ohanian called the investment &quot;a game-changing endorsement for the women's game.&quot; Thus, it's safe to say that Ohanian is not going to stop believing in women's sports anytime soon.