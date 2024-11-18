Tara Davis-Woodhall’s husband Hunter Woodhall reacts to wife's unheard childhood dream

Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall, who is a Paralympic athlete, reacted to his wife's childhood dream. In a recent update, the long jump athlete revealed the childhood dream she had to give up because of track and field.

The couple had a fantastic 2024 season as they both bagged their first Olympic gold medals at the Paris Olympics. Davis-Woodhall showcased her victorious skills at the long jump event, where she jumped to a height of 7.10 m and clinched her first Olympic gold medal. She bested the defending champion, Malaika Mihambo, who finished second.

The Paralympic athlete also turned heads with his exceptional performance at the 400m T62 event, where he recorded a time of 46.36s and clinched his first Olympic gold medal. Weeks after these victories, Tara Davis-Woodhall has now become the assistant track and field cross-country coach at Kansas State University.

Amid this, the couple was recently seen spending time on a beach in a video shared by Davis-Woodhall on her Instagram handle. Here, the 25-year-old was seen running on the beach while recording the dolphins and revealed that she wanted to be a dolphin trainer as a child.

"Can you believe dolphins were my favorite animal? Why did I give that up? Like, just a kid living her dream, wanna be a dolphin trainer," said Tara Davis-Woodhalll.

She captioned the post as:

"I can’t believe I just gave up on that dream 😭"

Under the post, Hunter Woodhall reacted to Tara's dream by commenting:

"Olympic Champion❌ Dolphin trainer✅"

Hunter Woodhall's comment

Tara Davis-Woodhall once revealed that Hunter Woodhall mistook her best friend for her boyfriend

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall met at a high school track meet in February 2017 and then started dating in June the same year. After five years of togetherness, they celebrated their love by tying the knot in October 2022, in McKinney, Texas. They once shared a 'The Story of How We Met!' on their YouTube channel in 2018, where they spoke about how Hunter mistakenly thought that the long jump athlete was dating her best friend.

"At the time one of my best friends was there; he came to my track meet, and I think Hunter thought that like we were dating and we weren't," Tara Davis-Woodhall said.

Elaborating on the story, the Paralympic athlete further added:

"I most definitely thought they were dating, and I was like, dang I got played cuz we have been talking like all the time, like every day, and I was like, dang. Christian, if you're watching this shout out to you, bro."

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall were recently seen gracing the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year 2024 award ceremony.

