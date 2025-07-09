Tara Davis-Woodhall takes a jab at influencer for creating unnecessary drama surrounding her and husband Hunter's wedding celebration

Tara Davis-woodhall took a dig at an influencer for creating unnecessary drama surrounding her and her husband Hunter Woodhall's wedding celebration. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2022, at the D'Vine Grace Vineyard in McKinney, Texas.

They shared a few moments on social on their big day, one of which an influencer used to call out their celebration. In the video, the couple is seen sharing a heartwarming moment and feeding cake to each other. While doing so, the Paralympian is seen applying the cake to Tara's face; she pulled away with a frown spread across her face.

"I don't know how anybody finds this s**t cute or funny," the influencer took a dig. "She spent so much money and time on that make up. She pulled away. It's disrespectful."

However, the influencer's jab did not sit well with the Olympic gold medalist, and she clarified the situation, stating the video was edited and that things turned out differently afterward.

"You edited the video…. There’s more to it," Davis-Woodhall wrote.

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

The athlete-couple met during a high school track meet in Idaho in 2017. After navigating a long-distance relationship for years, they got engaged in September 2021 in a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"We deserve the spotlight just as the other events" - Tara Davis-Woodhall on her goals for long jump

Tara Davis-Woodhall during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Tara Davis-woodhall recently spoke about her goal of making the long jump a popular sport by gaining global recognition. She stated that she wants to shatter the long-standing world record, which will help attract more eyes to the game. She firmly demanded the same recognition for the long jump as the other athletic events.

"It was a big shift in mind to think of what more can I do for the sport? What more do I want as an individual for my own success, and honestly, I have figured out that I just want to be the best long jumper that there ever was. The world record has been standing since the 1980s, and one of my missions is to take that record down and then just to bring more eyes to the sport," she said.

"I want the long jump to change in particular. I feel like we deserve the spotlight just as the other events," she added.

Tara Davis-Woodhall secured a gold medal at the Paris Games.

