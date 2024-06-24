Team USA partners with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS for Paris Olympics 2024 as Suni Lee, Fred Kerley, Caeleb Dressel headline in latest outfits

Team USA has partnered with Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear brand SKIMS for the third consecutive time as it heads to the Paris Olympics 2024. The partnership first began at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, then the 2022 Winter Olympics, and now runs into the third Olympic campaign for Paris 2024.

SKIMS will provide various garments for Team USA at the Paris Olympics 2024, including T-shirts, swimsuits, underwear, and sweatpants. Several American athletes are headlining the brand's clothing including Caeleb Dressel, Fred Kerley, Suni Lee, and Gabby Thomas.

Kerley, who qualified for the Paris Olympics on June 24th at the US Olympic Trials, posted a series of pictures showcasing SKIMS' underwear collection on Instagram. The world champion captioned the post:

"Proud to represent Team USA in @skims. SKIMS for Team USA drops Wednesday, June 26 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on skims.com"

Suni Lee posted a video in SKIMS clothing on Instagram, writing:

"Everybody's wearing Skims on Team USA."

Kim Kardashian’s brand also shared pictures of Gabby Thomas, Caeleb Dressel, Jessica Long, and Nick Mayhugh on their Instagram story, where the Olympic athletes were spotted wearing SKIMS underwear.

Kim Kardashian, who also belongs to an Olympic family, claimed that sports and fitness have been really important in her family and that her partnership with Team USA for the Paris Olympics is an extension of that love for the sport. She was quoted as saying by GQ in an interview:

“Sports and fitness have always been really important in our family growing up. Whether it’s skiing every winter or playing a game of tennis on the courts with my parents—or now, with my own children, showing up to cheer on my kids at a soccer or basketball game—I love the way it brings everyone together.”

SKIMS will provide menswear to Team USA for the first time

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 3

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, SKIMS only offered “off-duty” womenswear collections to the American team. The brand only dealt in womenswear until last fall when it introduced the men's line.

In an email to GQ, Kim Kardashian expressed that they released the men's line ‘after so many male athletes were requesting it the past two Games’. Headlining the menswear collection for now are Caeleb Dressel, Fred Kerley, and Nick Mayhugh. However, since it's an official partnership, all the athletes are expected to be seen wearing SKIMS at the Paris Olympics.