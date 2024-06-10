"This is so mean" - Gabby Thomas snaps back at a fan who refused to see her at the Paris Olympics 2024 after 200m win at the NYC Grand Prix

Gabby Thomas silenced a fan who doesn't want Thomas to contest at the Paris Olympics 2024. A track fan directed an unpleasant comment towards the Olympian, who had just won the 200m at the NYC Grand Prix.

Gabby Thomas, one of the prominent names in the track world, has been on a roll since her 2020 Tokyo 200m bronze-winning performance. She also anchored the US team to the 4x100m relay silver; a feat she repeated at the 2023 World Championships, and secured the coveted gold.

At the recently concluded 2024 NYC Grand Prix, Thomas secured the 200m win by running at 22.42s. On the springboard for the US Olympic Trials, the World gold medalist proved her mettle and yet didn't make her way to a fan's favorite list of athletes looking to be in contention at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Trending

On X, a fan tweeted about their desire not to have Gabby Thomas for the Olympic medals.

"Something about Gabby Thomas just makes me not wanna see her medal at the Olympics.... I just can't put my finger on it!"

In response, Thomas dealt with the hate comment by wishing the X user good health.

"This is so mean sending you love and healing."

Expand Tweet

Being an advocate of women's rights in sports and rallying for the visibility and marketability of track and field in America, Gabby Thomas garnered respect from big names.

In the women-only track event, 776 Invitational, Thomas has been signed as the ambassador for her potent track presence and impressive resume.

"I did grow up watching Allyson Felix" - Gabby Thomas on following Allyson Felix's path

The five-time Olympian Allyson Felix etched an impact in Thomas' heart when she was young, watching Felix perform while at her grandmother's. Drawing inspiration, Thomas earned many wins during her high school track days.

Though Felix retired from athletics, Thomas' performances will be Felix-inspired, as told to Erik Kynard on the Journey to Gold Zone podcast. She wants to compete in all the 100m, 200m, and 400m.

"I think my primary focus this year is the 200. I mean, that's my baby, that's my favorite event. I can do the 100 and I can do the 400, so I figured why not? I did grow up watching Allyson Felix and her versatility is incredible. It's just amazing to watch and when you have the ability to do that I don't see why not."

At the Nassau World Athletics Relays, 2024, Thomas swept gold in 4x100m and 4x400m relays with her team, thus qualifying for the Paris Olympics.