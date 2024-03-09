Riley Gaines recently expressed her discontent with a woman being convicted for misgendering a trans-identified male.

Cassandra McIntyre, a bartender from Oregon, was found guilty after she misgendered a trans-identified male in the washroom of a bar. She was convicted in the court of law for second-degree bias crime and harassment charges.

According to reports, McIntyre, working at Jake's Place, a sports bar in Portland, asked Riis Larsen, formerly Ronald A. Larsen, to leave the women's washroom. In court, McIntyre admitted that referring to Larsen with the wrong pronouns was accidental while the latter was pushing another woman waiting in line for the women's washroom.

Larsen, who identifies as a “queer demi-binary trans woman,” stated that the bartender kept misgendering even after being informed about gender identity.

Even after issuing an apology before the court, McIntyre was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and two years of probation by Judge Christopher Marshall.

Gaines, who has been an advocate of women's rights and has consistently voiced her opinions on such issues, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her frustration.

"Calling a man a man in a bathroom setting makes you, the woman, a criminal," Gaines wrote.

"Tell the truth, get punished. Let that really sink in," she added.

"Stop misgendering this man" - Riley Gaines on transgender artist being fired after controversial remarks

Riley Gaines reacts to a transgender artist being fired by Doritos over controversial tweets.

Riley Gaines recently reacted to a transgender artist being referred to as "her" after being fired as an ambassador.

Doritos Spain, owned by American Multinational food and beverage corporation, Pepsico, fired Samantha Hudson, a transgender Spanish artist after discovering past tweets highlighting violence and pedophilia.

The brand terminated the ties with the transgender artist after finding disrespectful statements towards sexually abused victims. They also found contemptuous remarks of wanting to do 'Depraved things' to a 12-year-old girl.

The Daily Mail published the news on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, on their X profile, writing:

"Doritos FIRES trans activist TWO DAYS after bringing her in as a brand ambassador after being alerted to sick tweets about doing 'depraved things' to a 12-year-old."

Gaines made a jab at the publication for referring to the transgender artist and former ambassador as "her."

"Stop misgendering this man @DailyMail," the former NCAA swimmer wrote.

"Him. Not her," Gaines added.

