The 96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 2024 are all set to commence on Wednesday, March 27 at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin. The highly anticipated event will run for 4 days with finals taking place on the 30th of March.
Athletes from the top 25 Institutes across the country will participate in various track and field events. Some big names are in contention for Texas Relays glory as well. The 60m sprint will be headlined by reigning world champion Julian Alfred and the 400m race will see 2023 NCAA Outdoor champion Rhasidat Adeleke as the favorite.
The Texas Relays invite series has some big international names in contention as well. Gabby Thomas, Alexis Holmes, and Dina Asher-Smith will be headlining the women's invite series while Michael Cherry, Wil London, and Bryce Deadmon will be the stars to watch out for in the men's competition.
The competition will start with women's Heptathlon events on 27th March at 10:30 AM. After the conclusion of the invite series events, the final award ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 30 at 1 PM. The Texas Relays 2024 will come to a close on the same day after the completion of the Sanya-Richards -Ross University Women's Invitational 4x400 relay.
Texas Relays 2024: Day 1 Full schedule
#Heptathlon - University/College Women
10:30 AM
1.100 Meter Hurdles
2. High Jump
3. Shot Put
4. 200 Meter Dash
#Decathlon - University/College Men
11:00 AM
1.100 Meters
2. Long Jump
3. Shot Put
4. High Jump
5. 400 Meters
Texas Relays 2024: Athletes in action on Day 1
#Heptathlon
Jade Bontke- UT-Arlington
Kristine Blazevica- Texas
Tiffanie Magnusson- North Dakota
Malene Kollberg- North Dakota
Jenelle Rogers- Ball State
Ilse Steigenga- Pittsburgh
Charity Hufnagel- Kentucky
Kaitlin Smith- Unattached
Elise Dobson- TCU
Taylor Newton- Pittsburgh
Arika Harbo- Concordia-St. Paul
Claudine Raud-Gumiel- ULM
Morgan Talley- McNeese State
Sara Van Aken- Arkansas
Eliza Lemberga- Abilene Christian
Mayci Taylor- BYU
Lydia Bottelier- Pittsburgh
#Decathlon
Lee Walburn- Washington St.
Lucas Van Klaveren- Ut-Arlington
Kyle Sieracki- Incarnate World
Sebastian Reyneke- South Alabama
Brock Lewis- Texas
Joel McFarlane- TCU
Hakim McMorris- Unattached
Kelmen deCarvalho- Harding
Samuel Werner- Samford
Devin Donahue- Rhode Island
Isaiah Hudgens- Incarnate World
Leo Neugebauer- Texas
Brady Shadrick- Ut-Arlington
Braeden Holcombe- Air Force
Denim Rogers- Unattached
Jackson Anderson- Williams
Ethan Christian- Abilene Christian
Texas Relays 2024: Live Stream
All 4 days of the 96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 2024 will be live-streamed by ESPN.com on their official website. Fans can livestream both morning and afternoon broadcasts on the website.