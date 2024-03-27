The 96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 2024 are all set to commence on Wednesday, March 27 at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin. The highly anticipated event will run for 4 days with finals taking place on the 30th of March.

Athletes from the top 25 Institutes across the country will participate in various track and field events. Some big names are in contention for Texas Relays glory as well. The 60m sprint will be headlined by reigning world champion Julian Alfred and the 400m race will see 2023 NCAA Outdoor champion Rhasidat Adeleke as the favorite.

The Texas Relays invite series has some big international names in contention as well. Gabby Thomas, Alexis Holmes, and Dina Asher-Smith will be headlining the women's invite series while Michael Cherry, Wil London, and Bryce Deadmon will be the stars to watch out for in the men's competition.

The competition will start with women's Heptathlon events on 27th March at 10:30 AM. After the conclusion of the invite series events, the final award ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 30 at 1 PM. The Texas Relays 2024 will come to a close on the same day after the completion of the Sanya-Richards -Ross University Women's Invitational 4x400 relay.

Texas Relays 2024: Day 1 Full schedule

#Heptathlon - University/College Women

10:30 AM

1.100 Meter Hurdles

2. High Jump

3. Shot Put

4. 200 Meter Dash

#Decathlon - University/College Men

11:00 AM

1.100 Meters

2. Long Jump

3. Shot Put

4. High Jump

5. 400 Meters

Texas Relays 2024: Athletes in action on Day 1

#Heptathlon

Jade Bontke- UT-Arlington

Kristine Blazevica- Texas

Tiffanie Magnusson- North Dakota

Malene Kollberg- North Dakota

Jenelle Rogers- Ball State

Ilse Steigenga- Pittsburgh

Charity Hufnagel- Kentucky

Kaitlin Smith- Unattached

Elise Dobson- TCU

Taylor Newton- Pittsburgh

Arika Harbo- Concordia-St. Paul

Claudine Raud-Gumiel- ULM

Morgan Talley- McNeese State

Sara Van Aken- Arkansas

Eliza Lemberga- Abilene Christian

Mayci Taylor- BYU

Lydia Bottelier- Pittsburgh

#Decathlon

Lee Walburn- Washington St.

Lucas Van Klaveren- Ut-Arlington

Kyle Sieracki- Incarnate World

Sebastian Reyneke- South Alabama

Brock Lewis- Texas

Joel McFarlane- TCU

Hakim McMorris- Unattached

Kelmen deCarvalho- Harding

Samuel Werner- Samford

Devin Donahue- Rhode Island

Isaiah Hudgens- Incarnate World

Leo Neugebauer- Texas

Brady Shadrick- Ut-Arlington

Braeden Holcombe- Air Force

Denim Rogers- Unattached

Jackson Anderson- Williams

Ethan Christian- Abilene Christian

Texas Relays 2024: Live Stream

All 4 days of the 96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 2024 will be live-streamed by ESPN.com on their official website. Fans can livestream both morning and afternoon broadcasts on the website.