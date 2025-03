Texas Relays Final Results: Gabby Thomas' Red team defeats Masai Russell's Blue team in 4x100m

The Texas Relays were held from March 26 to 29, 2025, at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin. Multiple collegiate and professional athletes competed at the event. Olympians, including Gabby Thomas and Masai Russell, participated in the women's 4x100 Invitational.

Thomas, alongside Tamari Davis, Jenna Prandini, and Anavia Battle, represented Team USA Red and defeated Team USA Blue, consisting of Semira Killbrew, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Masai Russell, and Kwnnwsy Blackmon.

Team USA Red clinched victory by posting 41.74 over Team USA Blue's 43.26 at the Texas Relays.

Final results of 2025 Texas Relays

Masai Russell also competed in the women's 100m Invitational event. She was surpassed by Anavia Battle, who posted 11.01. The Nike athlete settled in second place after clocking 11.16s.

Here are the final results of the Texas Relays:

Women's 4x100 Invitational

Team USA Red - 41.74 Team USA Blue - 43.26

Women's Discus Throw B:

McKenzie Davis (Texas Tech) - 52.82 Sydnie Smith (Iowa) - 52.48 Lydia Knapp (South Dakota) - 52.48

Women's 4x800:

Arkansas - 8:16.12 Clemson - 8:20.42 Texas - 8:47.13

Men's 4x800:

Indian Hills CC - 7:22.58 Clemson - 7:23.65 BYU - 7:29.22

Women's High Jump A:

Maria Arboleda (Iowa)- 1.83 Claire Lowrey (Texas Tech) - 1.78 Alexis Ivy (Texas Tech) - 1.78

Women's Pole Vault University Elite:

Brynn King (Roberts Wesleyan) - 4.75 Olivia Lueking (Oklahoma) - 4.57 Marleen Mulla (South Dakota) - 4.47

Men's 4x200 at Texas Relays:

East Texas A&M - 1:21.81 South Plains - 1:22.14 BYU - 1:23.31

Women's 4x200:

Empire Athletics (A) - 1:31.32 Empire Athletics (B) - 1:33.11 Howard - 1:33.40

Women's Pole Vault Elite:

Nastassja Campbell (Unattached) - 4.57 Natalie Lark (Unattached) - 4.47 Kristen Leland (Unattached) - 4.37

Women's 4x100:

TCU - 42.87 Clemson - 43.14 Texas - 43.43

Women's 100m Hurdles:

Akala Garrett (Texas) - 12.75 Marcia Sey (Howard) - 12.76 Marissa Simpson (UTEP) - 12.91

Women's 100m Hurdles Invitational at Texas Relays:

Tia Jones (ADIDAS) - 12.57 Rayniah Jones (TBBTC) - 13.06 Kate Doherty (TBBTC) - 13.35

Men's 110m Hurdles:

Kendrick Smallwood (Texas) - 13.07 Antoine Andrews (Texas Tech) - 13.28 John Adesola (Houston) - 13.45

Men's Discus Throw A:

Ralford Mullings (Oklahoma) - 69.13 Shamar Reid (South Plains) - 59.81 Texas Tanner (Air Force) - 59.59

Men's 110m Hurdles Invitational:

Parker Duskin (Washington St.) - 13.70 Alexander Chukwukelu (Kentucky) - 13.89 Anthony Waterman (Kentucky) - 13.91

Men's High Jump A:

Antrea Mita (Houston) - 2.21 Kyren Washington (Oklahoma) - 2.16 My'Kell Beck (Houston) - 2.16

Women's 100m:

Indya Mayberry (TCU) - 10.91 Leah Bertrand (Ohio State) - 10.94 Victoria Cameron (Tarleton State) - 11.09

Women's 100m Invitational:

Anavia Battle (ADIDAS) - 11.01 Masai Russell (Nike) - 11.16 Caisja Chandler (USA) - 11.20

Women's Triple Jump A:

Agur Dwol (Oklahoma) - 14.01 Shantae Foreman (Clemson) - 13.81 Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi (Oklahoma) - 13.44

Men's Triple Jump A:

Brandon Green Jr (Oklahoma) - 16.92 Stafon Roach (ULM) - 16.20 Gabriele Tosti (Tarleton State) - 16.13

Men's 100m:

Nazzio John (Ohio State) - 10.14 Ian Dossman (Cal St. Fullerton) - 10.16 Botsio (West Texas A&M) - 10.16

Men's 100m Invitational at Texas Relays:

Marcellus Moore (Unattached) - 9.97 Elijah Hall-Thompson (Unattached) - 10.00 Ryan Zeze (Ekace) - 10.06

Men's Mile Invitational:

Hamdani Benahmed (South Plains) - 4:00.23 Isaac Alonzo (Texas) - 4:04.36 Juwan Blignaut (ULM ) - 4:04.50

Women's 200m Invitational:

Jenna Prandini (PUMA) - 22.16 Cecilia Tamayo-Garza (Unattached) - 22.93 Carleta Bernard (Texas) - 23.07

Men's Shot Put A:

Nikolas Curtiss (Unattached) - 19.83 Moudani Likibi (Cincinnati) - 19.51 Tucker Smith (Oklahoma) - 19.12

Women's Shot Put A:

Nina Ndubuisi (Texas) - 18.03 Amori Pierson (Texas Tech) - 17.84 Chrystal Herpin (Texas) - 17.52

Women's 4x400 Invitational:

Team International - 3:25.20 Empire Athletics - 3:26.39 Team USA Red - 3:26.59

Men's 4x400 Invitational:

Team USA Red - 3:02.53 Team International - 3:05.44

Men's Pole Vault University Elite:

Bradley Jelmert (Arkansas State) - 5.55 Scott Toney (Washington) - 5.55 Christyan Sampy (Unattached) - 5.45

Men's 4x400:

Western Texas College - 3:05.47 Howard - 3:05.49 Canyon - 3:06.73

Women's 4x400 at Texas Relays:

Arkansas - 3:31.95 Howard - 3:33.89 West Texas A&M - 3:39.12

Men's 4x400 University:

Texas Tech - 3:04.52 BYU - 3:06.28 Texas - 3:06.53

Women's 4x400 University:

Arkansas - 3:25.03 UCLA - 3:29.41 TCU - 3:30.87

