"Thank you for always giving me wings"- Lindsey Vonn shares emotional message as she celebrates 20 years with longtime sponsor

American Alpine Skier Lindsey Vonn shared an emotional note as she marked 20 years of association with Red Bull. She signed with the brand back in 2005, when she was just 20 years old. Vonn has also partnered with other major brands, including Under Armour, Oakley, and Rolex.

Ad

Vonn, who had initially announced her retirement from competitive skiing in 2019, made an impressive comeback to the sport in late 2024.

On Monday, July 14, Vonn penned a tribute note on Instagram, celebrating her 20-year journey with Red Bull. The post highlighted her long-standing association with the brand, featuring glimpses from various Red Bull-sponsored events, her signature Red Bull headgear, and more. For Red Bull, Lindsey Vonn has remained one of their most iconic and favorite sponsored athletes.

Ad

Trending

“WOW!!! 20 Years with @redbull, time has literally flown by!! 🤯🤩What a journey…I remember signing with Red Bull back in 2005 as a 20-year-old who was just getting started… It was a leap of faith for myself and the company, but I believed in them and they believed in me,” she wrote.

In the note, Vonn also paid tribute to the late Red Bull founder, Dietrich Mateschitz.

Ad

“Throughout everything, the good times and the bad, they’ve supported me every step of the way. I only wish Dietrich could be here to celebrate and see this final chapter of my career. Thank you for always giving me wiiiings🪽🫶🏻,” she added.

Ad

Dietrich Mateschitz passed away in 2022 due to cancer.

"I want to build a long-lasting relationship" - When Lindsey Vonn spoke on choosing brand partnerships

F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Over the years, Lindsey Vonn has collaborated with several brands, including Rolex, Red Bull, and Head Sportswear. In 2024, she spoke with Dwyane Wade about her approach to brand relationships.

Ad

“I don't do any brand deals that I don't believe in or products that I don't use.All my relationships are very long-standing. I've been with Rolex since 2009, Red Bull since I was like 20 years old… which, you know, we're not going to count how many years that is, but it’s a few," Vonn said (3:30 onwards).

Ad

"Under Armour, I'm pretty much one of their first female athletes. I’m the longest-standing athlete, almost 20 years with them. So I pick brands that believe in me as much as I believe in them, and I want to build a long-lasting relationship,” she added.

Recently, Lindsey Vonn was nominated for the ESPY Best Comeback Award for her remarkable return to the sport at 40. She ended her comeback season with a podium finish in the Super-G at the World Cup Finals in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More