2022 World Champion Fred Kerley hasn't been highly impressed by Netflix's SPRINT docuseries, the first part of which aired on July 2. The Olympic sprinter shared his views of the series on social media and called it a ‘YouTube documentary’.

Netflix's SPRINT follows up the lives of some of the fastest sprinters in the world in the lead-up to the 2023 World Championships. It aims to show the behind-the-scenes lives of the athletes as they look to take the ultimate crown at Budapest. The SPRINT will also have the footage of the athletes preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics in its later parts.

Among the U.S. athletes, Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Gabby Thomas have been featured while Fred Kerley, who was the reigning world champion before the 2023 World Championships, couldn't be spotted in the first episode. Some of the other athletes featured in the series include Marcel Jacobs, Ferdinand Omanyala, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Kerley, who recently qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 alongside Noah Lyles, shared his views of Netflix's SPRINT on X (formerly Twitter). The Olympic medalist claimed that the show wasn't about ‘sprinting’.

"That show is not about sprinting", he wrote.

In another post on X, Fred Kerley called SPRINT a ‘YouTube’ documentary.

"That basically a YouTube doc", Kerley added.

While replying to a user, the 29-year-old claimed that the show should have been more about the life of a sprinter.

The first episode of the SPRINT showed Noah Lyles winning the 100m at the 2023 Paris Diamond League against the likes of reigning Olympic champion Marcel Jacobs, Yohan Blake, and Letsile Tebogo. Kerley wasn't part of the race.

Fred Kerley has big ambitions for Paris Olympics 2024

Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Fred Kerley won the 100m silver medal behind Marcel Jacobs at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Before the Olympics, he had finished 3rd at the U.S. Olympic Trials, and this year, despite an underwhelming season, he managed to secure third place again with a season-best of 9.88s.

Speaking with reporters after the event, Kerley was asked what his 3rd place at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials meant for his preparations for the Summer Olympics. The 29-year-old looked confident, claiming that he had his eyes on changing the silver to gold in Paris.

"It's gold time. The season started today, so owning it up", he said.

Kerley was slated to compete in the 200m event as well at the U.S. Olympic Trials but he scratched a couple of days before the competition.

