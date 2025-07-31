The USA National Track and Field Championships, featuring Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Kenny Bednarek, Sha'Carri Richardson, and other great athletes, is set to kick off on July 31, 2025. The National Outdoor Track and Field Championships hold great significance in this season, as it is an avenue for athletes to qualify for the biggest event of the year, i.e. the World Athletics Championships scheduled in September 2025.As the track world exuded excitement to witness some amazing races this weekend, the USATF announced the prize money that would be offered at the Championships. Here is the complete breakdown of the prize money offered at the 2025 USATF outdoor National Championships:1) $8,8002) $6,6003) $4,4004) $3,3005) $2,2006) $1,1007) $1,100Fans expressed their disappointment about the prize money offered at such a major track and field competition. They compared the monetary benefits offered to winners in other sports and expressed their thoughts on social media about the latest developments.&quot;That is beyond sad and so low. When is our USATF going to get their s**t together and learn how to advertise to bring in sponsors??? This is disgraceful to our amazing athletes,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Very difficult financially to be an elite Track and Field Athlete, costs more to get to an event than the prize money,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Yeah this is disappointing and disgusting. No wonder why so many names are pulling out and so many athletes aren't interested in growing the sport. Its not worth it. USATF has to be changed,&quot; expressed another fan.Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;America doesn't care about track and field. There's no real TV attendance figures, there's no real crowds who show up for meets,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;There’s really no money in athletics. Sigh!!&quot; tweeted a fan.&quot;🤦🏾‍♀️...They all deserve much better. I suspect not all get endorsements/appearance fees, etc 2help boost income. Plus, so many other variables come into play😞 The blood, sweat, tears tho....&quot; another fan chimed in.Noah Lyles opens up about making money as a track athleteNoah Lyles competes in the London Athletics Meet - Source: GettyNoah Lyles has been vocal about track athletes being underpaid as compared to other sports. The Olympic gold medalist had made a bold claim during an episode of the 'Beyond the Records' podcast and shared that training for the Olympic gold medal is a 'stupid' decision, as track athletes were not getting paid enough.&quot;The real reason it is stupid is because we're not getting paid enough. That's why were are not getting there,&quot; he said. (0:07)The American athlete shared that the track athletes should explore different avenues to make the sport popular, and track meets should be more fan-focused to bring in a greater audience. Noah Lyles expressed that having a larger audience to watch the sport will help the meets to generate more revenue, and eventually it will benefit the complete athlete ecosystem as a whole.Moreover, Noah Lyles suggested having an NBA-like walk-in at track meets to blend fashion along with the sport and increase its popularity among the masses.