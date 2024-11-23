"That was very disappointing to know" - When Simone Biles' mother recalled the gymnast being denied a callback to Karolyi Ranch

In 2020, Simone Biles' mother, Nellie Biles recalled the moment when the gymnast was not called back to the developmental camp at the Karolyi Ranch in Texas. The gymnast's team, comprised of Biles' longtime coach Aimee Boorman, also mentioned how not being involved with the strict rules of the camp made her thrive.

In the Heavy Medals: Inside the Karolyi Gymnastics Empire podcast episode released in July 2020, Simone Biles' mother and her team opened up about the gymnast's experience of attending the first camp by the Karolyi ranch in 2011. They mentioned how Biles was not invited to the camp for over a year.

Nellie Biles revealed that Simone was excited about attending her first camp, however, the incidents did not pan out as expected. Boorman said that Biles was 'devastated' with the treatment she received at the camp by Martha Karolyi, the head of the US women's national team for fifteen years. He said (as quoted by ESPN):

"Simone was praised by the [national team] coaches about what a great job she had done. Then Martha just railed at her, said she wasn't working hard enough and that she wasn't good enough. Simone was devastated because what Martha had to say to these girls made such a huge impact on them," Boore said.

Biles' coach further revealed that he and the gymnast's parents did not want her to visit the camp again as the same treatment as before would have broken her, so they denied the next camp invitation, and then Biles was not invited by Martha for more than a year. Simone Biles' mother shared her dissent over this and said:

"That was very disappointing, to know that Simone was told not to come back. We were newbies. Simone had just joined the team, and there were a lot of unspoken rules. It was a matter of me learning what these rules were."

Simone Biles' mother opened up about the challenges faced by the gymnast

In an episode of her docuseries Simone Biles Rising, where Simone Biles opened up about her injuries and the pressure she felt from fans and media, her mother revealed how they navigated the adversities together while advancing to the Paris Olympics 2024. In the documentary, Nellie reflected on her daughter's journey and said:

"I know what Simone has gone through, because I've been through this journey with Simone. Everything's gonna feel like it all came together, regardless of turmoil, regardless of tribulations, regardless of all the hardships that you go through. You know, you could still succeed in the end."

Simone Biles concluded her Paris Olympics campaign in August 2024, taking home four medals. She won three gold medals in the team all-around, individual all-around, and vault. The 27-year-old also bagged a silver medal in the floor exercise.

