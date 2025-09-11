"That just wasn't for me" - Gabby Thomas opens up about achieving late success compared to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone  

  • home icon
By Janhavi Shinde
Published Sep 11, 2025 04:34 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas recently opened up about achieving late success in athletics. Thomas played soccer and softball before starting her journey in athletics. She began taking her track career seriously only after the 2008 US Olympic Trials, when she watched legendary sprinter Allyson Felix compete.

Competing at the Olympics was not her initial goal. As she pursued an undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health to become a doctor, Thomas represented Harvard University, where she won 22 conference titles, and set the school and Ivy League records in the 100m, 200m, and indoor 60m. The American sprinter competed at her first Olympics in Tokyo when she was 24 years old, fairly late compared to her fellow competitors.

In a recent interview with Unfiltered Waters Podcast, Thomas acknowledged being a late boomer. She highlighted Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's contrary journey, highlighting that although they both commenced their path at different stages, they are both successful.

"If you are someone who does really well with specializing early, and you are happy and you are having success and you can make the Olympics at 15, then like yeah, go do that, right? I think Sydney McLughlin is someone in our sport who did it really well, and she's continuing to do it really well, and that just wasn't for me. That's okay because I can still get there."
Gabby Thomas added:

"Just because you're not making an Olympic team super early or, you know, having success super early doesn't mean that you can't have it eventually. 100%. I got into the sport later than most people in track do, and honestly, I'm just...I was okay with that, and I was comfortable with myself, and that's why I'm successful." (27:30 onwards)
McLaughlin-Levrone competed in her first Olympic Games at the 2016 Rio edition, as a 16-year-old.

Gabby Thomas expresses joy over the response she received after withdrawing from the 2025 World Championships

Gabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships. (Photo by Getty Images)
Gabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships. (Photo by Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas announced her withdrawal from the 2025 World Championships after suffering an Achilles injury that began in May this year. She earned the spot with a hard-earned third-place finish at the USATF Championships. However, the sprinter received positive backing for prioritizing her health and recovery. She expressed her gratitude for the support and wrote:

"I was a little nervous about sharing my injury news, but I have been met with so much support from partners and track fans. It truly means so much. I love track and can’t wait to get back to myself and racing the best in the world. See you guys soon."

The WACs are scheduled from September 13 to 21, 2025.

