"That's pretty offensive": Katie Moon takes a dig on the criticism against the new USA track and field kits 

Katie Moon voiced her opinion on the criticism faced by the new USA track and field uniform by Nike for Paris Olympics 2024. The 32-year-old said that she found it offensive that people objecting to the size of the kit.

Katie Moon took to her X account expressing her thoughts yet again on people questioning the women's track and field uniforms. She shared a screenshot of her message and asked everyone with an opinion on the new kit to read it.

"To those that have an opinion on the USA track and field uniforms, I ask you to please read this," Moon said.

Katie Moon accepted that fact the way the uniform was represented on the mannequin, the sports world lashing out on that is justified. Moon added that people have been laying stress on the fact that why can't men's uniforms be made for women and she answered this by confirming that 20 various options are available for the athletes to wear and even the men's options are available.

"I've also seen people making comments like, "Why can't they just make the men's uniform for women?" I absolutely love people defending women, but we have atleast 20 different combinations of a uniform to compete in with all the tops and bottoms available to us. We DO have the men's option available to us if we want it," Moon said.

Adding to this, Katie Moon raised her eyebrows at people who were questioning the buns and crop tops. Moon expressed that choosing uniforms for our performances based on how men will be watching over what we are most comfortable in is 'pretty offensive'.

"When you attack the buns and crop top saying something along the lines of it's "sexist" (which if that was our only choice, it would be), even if it's with the best of intentions, you're ultimately attacking the decision as women to wear it. And if you honestly think that on the most important days of our careers, we're choosing what we wear to appease the men watching over what we're most comfortable and confident in, to execute to the best of our abilities, that's pretty offensive," Moon said.

Katie Moon's stand for female athletes for Athlete of the Year award category

Katie Moon exactly knows when to voice her opinions and she did exactly that during the Athlete of the Year award was being conducted. She expressed disappointment over the Great Cleveland Sports Commissin for not even being considered as a nominee for the award. Myles Garrett was declared as the winner of this award.

Moon faced a lot of backlash from people after she expressed her disappointment, She also revealed that this had nothing to do with Myles Garrett and she was only doing this for more recognition for female athletes.

"Nothing against Myles he is phenomenal, but just curious... what does a female athlete have to do to be nominated for athlete of the year @CLESports...?" she said.

The pole vault champion was called 'amateur' by multiple people to which track and field legend Michael Johnson stood up in favor of her.

"The number of people in the replies who think a track & field Olympic and World Champion is an amateur athlete is a major indictment of those in charge of the sport."

