Mikaela Shiffrin finished her season with a 97th World Cup win in giant slalom.

Shiffrin ended her 2023-24 season after clinching the Women's World Cup slalom final held on March 16, 2024, in Saalbach, Austria. The 29-year-old achieved the victory after registering 1:53.22. She withdrew from competing in the giant slalom due to a lack of preparation, focusing solely on the slalom finals.

Post her victory, Shiffrin took to social media to express her delight in the successful season and extended her gratitude towards her team for their consistent support.

"Soakin’ this moment in with my team," Shiffrin wrote. "This has been a season full of emotions and successes and challenges and patience and trust. And I’m so thankful for their support and guidance through it all 🙏🏻🙏🏻"

The skiing fans admired her courage and determination along with her plethora of victories as one of them wrote,

"That trophy shelf is going to give under all the weight!! You're such a pleasure to watch ski and graciously accept the accolades. Shine on 💫"

Screenshot of Instagram's post

Another fan simply wrote,

"So beyond proud of you, Miki! ❤️"

screenshot of Instagram's post

Another fan expressed their admiration towards Shiffrin along with sending their regards to her boyfriend Alexsander Kilde, who also suffered a devastating crash.

"You are such an amazing champion that any compliment pales and sounds childish. You have a lot to be proud of and much more is to come. Congrats to you and your team and all the very best to Mr. Kilde ❤️"

Screenshot of Instagram's post

A fan showed their excitement for Shiffrin's next season and wrote,

"Can't wait for the next season 😍So proud of you."

Screenshot of Instagram's post

Other fans wrote,

"Queen Miki, you are our champ."

"Wonderful! ❤ So well deserved!"

Screenshot of Instagram's post

"Congrats Mikaela for your great style (fair play) on the slope and in life! You are an inspiration to me and my family," wrote one fan.

Screenshot of Instagram's post.

Here are a few other reactions:

Screenshot of Instagram's post.

Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury to secure her eighth slalom title in Are, Sweden

Mikaela Shiffrin takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Slalom in Are, Sweden.

Mikaela Shiffrin suffered a disastrous crash on January 26, 2024, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy after misjudging a turn on Tofana Schuss, suffering an MCL and Tibiofibular ligament sprain.

After a six-week recovery break and overcoming the setbacks, she stepped onto the snowy hills in Are, Sweden. She clinched her eighth slalom season title after clocking 49.94 seconds in the first run.

Mikaela Shiffrin was slated to win her sixth overall World Cup title until the devastating crash in January, which compelled her to miss 11 races.