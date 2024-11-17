"The fact that Ruben Amorim beat Pep Guardiola twice"- Usain Bolt expresses his thoughts on Manchester United's new manager

Track and field legend Usain Bolt commented on the appointment of Ruben Amorim as the new Manchester United manager. This comes just a few days after the 39-year-old Portuguese coach joined the Red Devils on Nov 11.

Amorim is set to replace Erik Ten Hag who was sacked by the United management last month. The Portuguese is coming after a successful stint with Sporting Lisbon where he clinched two league titles with the team. Following Amorim's appointment, Usain Bolt, who is a big Manchester United fan, shed light on its significance.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Usain Bolt stated that he feels Amorim is the perfect man to give United its 'identity'. He also mentioned the Portuguese coach's feat of beating current Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola twice.

"I'm really excited! The fact that he (Ruben Amorim) beat Pep twice is wonderful. I heard his first interview and it seems like he is going to bring identity to the club and that's what we were missing, the identity. So I'm excited to see if the players can work with him and stand behind him and do a great job" Bolt said.

However, different from Usain Bolt's statement, Ruben Amorim has managed just one victory against Guardiola in his career. This came recently at the UEFA Champions League where Sporting under him defeated City 4-1 at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. This was also pointed out by numerous football fans in the comment section of the social media post.

Usain Bolt opens up about Manchester United and Arsenal's performance in the 2023-24 season

Usain Bolt shed light on Manchester United and Arsenal's performances last season. The Gunner under Mikel Arteta finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League table while United secured an eighth-place finish.

However, the Red Devils secured a title in the FA Cup where they defeated arch-rivals City 2-1. On the other hand, Arsenal ended their season with just a Community Shield victory which is considered lesser in significance and stature than the FA Cup.

Bolt shared his viewpoints and gave a cheeky reply in terms of track language. He said (via talkSPORT):

"It’s like I’m running on a circuit and doing well and then I get to the Championship and win no medals. Everybody always asks me who I’d rather win the Premier League out of Arsenal and Man City – I’m like, 'Man City, easy."

Both Manchester United and Arsenal had a disappointing end to their European campaigns in the season. While United was eliminated in the group stages of the UCL, Arsenal lost to Bayern Munich 3-2 on aggregate in the quarterfinals.

