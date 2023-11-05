Usain Bolt expresses frustration with VAR after decision against Manchester United in Fulham clash

Usain Bolt was left frustrated after VAR denied Manchester United a goal in their latest Premier League clash against Fulham on November 4.

Erik ten Hag's side managed a hard-fought 1-0 win at Craven Cottage, ending their two-game losing streak. Bruno Fernandes scored an injury-time winner in his 200th appearance for the Red Devils to give them a much-needed win.

However, it looked like the away side had taken the lead in the eighth minute. After Joao Palhinha fouled Fernandes, Christian Eriksen whipped in a delicious ball into the box, finding Alejandro Garnacho. Scott McTominay found the back of the net from Garnacho's cut-back.

VAR, though, ruled out the goal for offside, leaving United fans fuming. Bolt was also left flabbergasted by the atrocious call as he wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Is like we can’t catch a break #sigh."

Bolt is an ardent Manchester United fan, and judging by his reaction, he has seen his favorite team struggle enough this season.

Fernandes' late goal, though, gave United a much-needed win. Ten Hag's side are currently eighth in the Premier League with 18 points from 11 matches. A trip to Denmark is next for the Old Trafford club as they play Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on November 8.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reacted to the win against Fulham

Bruno Fernandes scored a captain's goal, handing Manchester United a huge win through his injury-time strike. The Portuguese has received criticism lately, with some even calling for him to be stripped of captaincy.

But Fernandes once again showcased his quality with a brilliant goal against Fulham. Speaking to the Red Devils' media after the game, Fernandes reflected on the result at Craven Cottage, saying (via United's official website):

“It was really good. Obviously we wanted to win in a different way. We could have created more chances. The last pass, the last moment of when we reach the box, we didn't always decide well. But we got our win and we got our goal so that is the most important [thing].”

The game against Fulham was a special personal landmark for Fernandes as it marked his 200th Manchester United appearance. The 29-year-old has scored 67 goals and provided 57 assists for the club. The impressive numbers prove his importance to the team.

In 15 appearances this season, Fernandes has scored three goals and provided three assists across competitions.