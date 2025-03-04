"The grind doesn't stop" - Ilona Maher hints at her next adventure after wrapping up her PWR campaign with the Bristol Bears

Ilona Maher is the most well-known face of women's rugby in America. Recently, the Olympic medalist wrapped up her campaign competing for the Bristol Bears in the Premiership Women’s Rugby, and gave fans a quick hint about her next adventure.

Maher first gained popularity in 2021, when she shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of an athlete's life at the Olympic village on social media. In 2024, the rugby star's fame skyrocketed after she led Team USA to a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

After the Games, the American has explored multiple new adventures, including an appearance on reality TV show Dancing With The Stars, and a short stint in the Premiership Women's Rugby League. Most recently, after concluding her time with the Bristol Bears, Maher took to Instagram to hint at her new venture, writing,

“The grind doesn't stop. Working on something real special.”

Via Ilona Maher's Instagram

Ilona Maher reflects on her PWR campaign with the Bristol Bears

Maher in action during the Harlequins v Bristol Bears game (Image Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher joined the Bristol Bears in December 2024, signing a three month contract with the team. In January earlier this year, she made her debut for the team, marking her return to rugby 15s after a six year hiatus.

Now, Maher has wrapped up her campaign with the Bristol Bears, and she recently reflected on her time in the PWR, saying in an Instagram video,

“That was my last game in the PWR (Premiership Women’s Rugby). I’m so honored to have played with the Bristol Bears, the most welcoming, nicest team I could have joined, and I'm sad that I now will be playing against a lot of them.”

She went on to encourage fans to show their support for women's rugby, saying,

“To all of you, women’s rugby is changing, and it’s really, I think, making the world and people better — a better place. I don’t know what I’m saying, but please keep coming out. Fill these seats. We’re setting records and we need you to buy the shirt, come to the games. Women support women. Come and help us.”

She concluded her statement by calling it an honor to compete for the Bears,

“It’s been an honor to wear this jersey and I just hope that we can continue, even when I’m not playing in the PWR, because there is something special going on here,”

After wrapping up her time in the Premiership Women's Rugby, Ilona Maher will now be gunning to make the USA Women’s Eagles Rugby World Cup squad. The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup is scheduled to take place in England, between August 22 and September 27.

