Ilona Maher addresses whether she will return to PWR and play again for Bristol Bears

Ilona Maher recently addressed her future regarding her return to Premiership Women's Rugby. This comes after Maher played her final game for Bristol Bears, which ended in defeat to Gloucester-Hartpury in the semifinals.

Maher signed a three-month contract with Bristol last year, hoping to represent the US at the Women’s Rugby World Cup later this year. In her last outing, Maher scored a try, her fourth in seven games for Bristol, but the Bears lost the semifinals 36-20.

The 23-year-old was emotional following her last outing for the Bristol Bears and addressed her possible future of playing another season for the Bears.

"I never say never, I think it was amazing that even I got to come and play here for two and a half months," Ilona Maher said (via BBC).

Maher is the most followed rugby player in the world, and her presence in the PWR has had a significant impact on the Bears and the league. Her first home game for the Bears at Ashton Gate saw an attendance of more than 9,200 fans – double the team’s previous record.

"What I was hopefully able to do and learn in two and a half months was amazing but I hope that even if I'm not playing this league continues to grow and we can get these numbers out to games even when I'm not there," she added.

Maher, who helped the US Olympic team win the bronze medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics, is keen to play for the American Eagles. The team will face Australia and New Zealand in May as part of the Pacific Four Series, and Maher will be hopeful of receiving the call-up for the event.

Ilona Maher wants to be the best player for Team USA at the 2025 World Cup

Ilona Maher is looking ahead now to return to the USA as she made her final appearance for the Bristol Bears in the semi-final against Gloucester-Hartpury.

While Maher has not ruled out returning to play in England in the future, she is now anticipating playing with the American Eagles, who will play in the Pacific Four series against Australia and New Zealand in May this year.

"We start with the Pac Four with USA 15s and I hope I've proven myself in this space to vie for a roster spot in the USA team and I hope I'll be selected for that," Maher said. "It'll be a lot of continuing to learn the game and put myself in the position to make a roster for the World Cup but also be the best player I can be in the World Cup."

The USA international also hopes to be selected for the upcoming 2025 Women 's Rugby World Cup, which will be played in England between August 22 and September 27, 2025.

