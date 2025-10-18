"The only people he’s inspired are other opportunistic men" - Riley Gaines slams LA Dodgers for honoring Lia Thomas with 'Voice of Inspiration' award 

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the felicitation of former swimmer Lia Thomas. The trans swimmer was recently honored at an event sponsored by the MLB team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.The former trans swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania was honored with the 'Voice of Inspiration' award at the 2025 Violet Visionary Awards. Though organized by the non-profit organization Rainbow Labs, the event was also partly sponsored by the LA Football Club and the Los Angeles Dodgers.Riley Gaines responded to the same by calling out the organizers in her recent X post [formerly Twitter]. She wrote,&quot;Last night Will Thomas was awarded the “Voice of Inspiration” award at a Dodgers-sponsored event.The only people he’s inspired are other opportunistic men who realized they can violate &amp; steal from women and be celebrated for it.&quot;Born as William Thomas, Lia Thomas came into the limelight for the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships. Thomas won the 500-yard freestyle race and was placed jointly at the fifth position with Riley Gaines, who represented the University of Kentucky at that time. However, due to the alleged bias towards Thomas as shown by the NCAA authorities, Gaines launched a campaign against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports.Riley Gaines hits back at Democrat governor candidate for suggesting changes in the Olympics Riley Gaines at the 10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone [Image Source: Getty]Riley Gaines previously responded to the claims made by Betty Yee. Yee is competing for the post of Governor of California as a representative of the Democrat party.In her appearance on 'Piers Morgan : Uncensored', Betty Yee suggested that the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics should be made gender-neutral. In her words,&quot;They (transgender athletes) should be able to participate with other female athletes. I think transgender female athletes are women athletes, and they should be able to compete.&quot;Gaines called out Yee over this suggestion as she wrote in her X post, &quot;A 'gender-neutral' Olympics…would this woman also support merging the Paralympics with the Olympics? It’s the same logic (or lack thereof). Some people are just too blinded by ideology to see how regressive this is.&quot;Riley Gaines had previously campaigned against the participation of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics, due to the controversy around her gender identity. Gaines also slammed the administration of San Jose State University for backing Blaire Fleming on identical grounds and taking action against anyone who opposed the move.