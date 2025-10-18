  • home icon
  • "The only people he’s inspired are other opportunistic men" - Riley Gaines slams LA Dodgers for honoring Lia Thomas with 'Voice of Inspiration' award 

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 18, 2025 03:00 GMT
10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines calls out the honor given to Lia Thomas [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the felicitation of former swimmer Lia Thomas. The trans swimmer was recently honored at an event sponsored by the MLB team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The former trans swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania was honored with the 'Voice of Inspiration' award at the 2025 Violet Visionary Awards. Though organized by the non-profit organization Rainbow Labs, the event was also partly sponsored by the LA Football Club and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Riley Gaines responded to the same by calling out the organizers in her recent X post [formerly Twitter]. She wrote,

"Last night Will Thomas was awarded the “Voice of Inspiration” award at a Dodgers-sponsored event.The only people he’s inspired are other opportunistic men who realized they can violate & steal from women and be celebrated for it."
Born as William Thomas, Lia Thomas came into the limelight for the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships. Thomas won the 500-yard freestyle race and was placed jointly at the fifth position with Riley Gaines, who represented the University of Kentucky at that time. However, due to the alleged bias towards Thomas as shown by the NCAA authorities, Gaines launched a campaign against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports.

Riley Gaines hits back at Democrat governor candidate for suggesting changes in the Olympics

Riley Gaines at the 10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone [Image Source: Getty]
Riley Gaines previously responded to the claims made by Betty Yee. Yee is competing for the post of Governor of California as a representative of the Democrat party.

In her appearance on 'Piers Morgan : Uncensored', Betty Yee suggested that the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics should be made gender-neutral. In her words,

"They (transgender athletes) should be able to participate with other female athletes. I think transgender female athletes are women athletes, and they should be able to compete."

Gaines called out Yee over this suggestion as she wrote in her X post,

"A 'gender-neutral' Olympics…would this woman also support merging the Paralympics with the Olympics? It’s the same logic (or lack thereof). Some people are just too blinded by ideology to see how regressive this is."

Riley Gaines had previously campaigned against the participation of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics, due to the controversy around her gender identity. Gaines also slammed the administration of San Jose State University for backing Blaire Fleming on identical grounds and taking action against anyone who opposed the move.

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

