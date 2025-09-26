"The power of Christ-like forgiveness"- Riley Gaines reacts to Erika Kirk's message on Charlie Kirk's assassin

Riley Gaines shared her thoughts on Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, and her message to her husband's assassin. Erika Kirk had attended a memorial service for her husband a couple of days ago, where she claimed to forgive Tyler Robinson, the chief suspect in the assassination of the conservative activist.Gaines shared a post on her X account [formerly Twitter], which mentioned the message Erika Kirk had for the assassin of Charlie Kirk. At the memorial service, Kirk mentioned that she had forgiven the man who had taken her husband's life.Gaines wrote in the caption of her X post, &quot;This is great. The power of Christ-like forgiveness.&quot;The swimmer turned social activist had previously shared her thoughts on the mentality of the people who killed Charlie Kirk. Responding to a post shared by content creator Benny Johnson, Gaines wrote in her X post,&quot;Luigi too. They’re engraving the casings because they feel justified in their killings. They WANT people to know why. They truly believe they are morally superior to their target. And they've been empowered to act with the confidence that they won’t be held accountable.&quot;Riley Gaines had previously called out former CNN journalist Don Lemon for his alleged objection to the display of Christianity in the memorial service of Charlie Kirk. When Riley Gaines described how she was inspired by the relation between Charlie Kirk and his wife Erika Riley Gaines opens up about her inspiration from Charlie Kirk's relationship with wife Erika Kirk [Image Source : Getty] Riley Gaines previously opened up about how she was inspired by the warm relations between Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk. The swimmer-turned-social activist also revealed how it inspired conversations with her own husband, Louise Barker.In a conversation with The Conservateur, Riley Gaines remarked,“Their example [Charlie &amp; Erika Kirk] sparked some of the most meaningful conversations in our own marriage about our spiritual growth as individuals and as a couple, about politics and values, and about the kind of legacy we want to build for our daughter.&quot;Like Riley Gaines, her husband, Louise Barker, also represented the University of Kentucky as a collegiate swimmer. After dating for nearly three years, the couple tied the knot in March 2022, the same year Gaines had come into the limelight for her campaign against trans swimmer Lia Thomas. Riley Gaines had previously announced her pregnancy in June 2025 and is currently expecting a baby girl.