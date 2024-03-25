"The stripes and cut-outs are a vibe" ; "Feels like a nod to the '96 and '04 kits" - Fans react to Jamaica's Paris Olympics 2024 kit being revealed

Fans were gushing at the newly-released Paris Olympics 2024 kit for Jamaica as sports manufacturer PUMA unveiled the jerseys during the ISSA Boys and Girls Championships 2024 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Several star athletes from the track and field-rich nation were present at the kit unveiling ceremony. These included Asafa Powell, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson, Hansle Parchment, Stacey-Ann Williams, Rushel Clayton, and Jayden Hibbert.

Along with the typical Jamaican yellowish gold, the jerseys have cut-outs on the body and come with green colored stripes all over the front side.

Fans were impressed with the Jamaican kit for Paris 2024, with one of them raving about the stripes and cut-outs.

"Paris nah go normal! The stripes and cut outs are a VIIIIIBE!"

A fan hoped to see a similar design for Botswana since the country's athletics associatio was also sponsored by Puma.

"Since Botswana Athletics Association is sponsored by PUMA we're getting a similar kit design? Hopefully the use the correct shade of Blue this time, also, hopefully the alternate kit, is Black with shades of blue not White with shades of blue."

Another fan claimed that the Paris 2024 kit was "a nod" to Jamaica's outfits from the 1996 and 2004 games in Atlanta and Athens respectively.

Here are a few more reactions:

“Design for Jamaica is unique”- PUMA Director on Jamaican kit for Paris Olympics 2024

12th IAAF World Athletics Championships - Jamaican national team in PUMA kit

PUMA is the official sponsor of the Jamaican track and field team, and the global brand recently revealed that it had prepared a special design for the athletic nation.

Pascal Rolling, Puma's Director for Running, revealed in an interview that the Jamaican Olympic team had a design for the Paris Olympics 2024 that no other team was going to get.

"Jamaica is such a dominant country and it is a pretty important part of the Puma family. Jamaica has got a very special design that nobody else will get. Other teams will get a different design. So, the design for Jamaica is unique and specific for the Olympic team.”

Former track and field star Asafa Powell stated that the comfort level of the jersey was very good.

"It’s very important, you know, the way it feels, the way it fits, and your comfort level in the gear as well, because if we’re not comfortable this can impact performance. You have to be able to move freely and comfortably; so the gear is very important for performing," Powell said as quoted by Observer Online.

Jamaica won nine medals during the previous edition of the Olympics in 2021, all of them coming in athletics. The Carribbean nation won four golds, a silver and four bronze. They finished 21st in the medal standings at the Tokyo Olympics.