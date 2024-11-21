"The top date night we'll ever have"- Rylee Arnold opens up on debuting on the red carpet alongside boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner on the Dancing with the Stars show, Rylee Arnold, spoke about the best date with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons. The 19-year-old is currently in the final round of the show with the American gymnast.

Nedoroscik and Arnold attended the premiere night of 'Wicked' on November 9 with their counterparts, Tessa and Lyons, respectively. Arnold made her first red carpet debut in this premiere and was the first time she made a public appearance with her boyfriend.

Arnold donned a red-colored gown and paired it with a silver choker necklace, and Lyons wore a black-colored suit. After this appearance, Arnold said that this was the best date she had with her boyfriend in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. When asked about how they were going to top this date night, Arnold said:

"I dont know, this is probably the top date night we'll ever have and it's with Stephen and Tess too, so, it's so fun. Yes, it's a double date."

Just ahead of this, when asked about their first red carpet together, Lyons answered:

"It's good, I know it's fun. I'm not nervous, we're good."

Following him, Rylee Arnold also replied:

"Literally, this is so fun, so amazing. Literally like the fact that I'm here right now and I got to bring Walker to see this movie, and I am literally so excited."

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about his first meeting with Rylee Arnold's boyfriend

Stephen Nedoroscik, Rylee Arnold and her boyfriend Walker Lyons -Source-Getty and Instagram

Stephen Nedoroscik appeared on Access Hollywood's 'Behind the Easle,' where he revealed the first impression of her dance partner, Rylee Arnold's boyfriend, Walker Lyons. He said it was initially weird as he was dancing with Rylee when he entered but then lauded him for his politeness.

"Recently I had the chance to meet Rylee's new boyfriend. We were in a little bit of a dance he walked in, and I was like, oh shoot, this is weird, I'm dancing but he seemed like such a nice guy definitely a sweet dude, dude held the door for me. I could tell he's polite from the start, so that's always a great sign," said Nedoroscik.

The 26-year-old has made a name for himself with his historic performance at the Paris Olympics, as he played a huge role in helping Team USA win a bronze medal in the Olympics in 16 years. He is now shining bright in the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars.

