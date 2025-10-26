"The universe had grand plans"- Carlos Yulo's girlfriend pens an heartwarming message as he wins 2 medals the World Gymnastics Championships 2025

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo's girlfriend Chloe Anjeleigh [also known as Chloe San Jose] penned a heartwarming message for him after his performance at the World Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta. Yulo added two more medals to his overall World Championship medal tally with the current edition, which concluded yesterday at the Indonesia Arena in Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Jakarta.Anjeleigh, who is a singer cum social media influencer, posted some warm moments with Yulo on her Instagram profile. She congratulated the 25-year-old Olympic champion gymnast for his performance at the World Championships in Jakarta.Chloe Anjeleigh wrote for Carlos Yulo in her Instagram post,&quot;The the universe had grand plans and you answered the call ✨💫. so grateful to walk this journey beside you, always, mahal ko ... VAULT 🥇 + FLOOR 🥉Thank you L 🧿🙏🏻🤍&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYulo returned the favor by replying in the comments section, &quot;Thank you my cheerleader ❤️😘🥇&quot;Carlos Yulo won a gold medal in the men's vault event at the World Championships in Jakarta. The 25-year-old Olympic champion gymnast won a bronze medal in the floor exercise event to take his World Championship medal tally to an overall total of eight medals [which include three World Championship gold medals].When Carlos Yulo talked about his expectations for the 2025 season Carlos Yulo at the World Championships 2025 [Image Source : Getty] Carlos Yulo previously opened up about his preparations for the 2025 season, after a fantastic session at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Yulo revealed that he did not expect to win at all this season. The 25-year-old Filipino gymnast remarked in his conversation at the Phillippines Sportswriters' Association Awards Night, &quot;I’m not expecting to win, but I’m expecting to learn from the experiences I will gain in the upcoming competitions. As an athlete, it’s difficult to be consistent, but I will give my best to return to the stage. I will have a lot of learnings this year, and I’m ready to accept all of them&quot; [via ABS CBN]. The Filipino gymnast further added, &quot;I feel so replenished. I’ve had many realizations and learnings outside of gymnastics, so I’m even more eager to return to gymnastics and competitions.&quot;Carlos Yulo is only the second athlete from the Philippines to have won an Olympic gold medal, after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the first-ever gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The 25-year-old Filipino gymnast won two historic gold medals in the men's floor exercise and the men's vault event at the Paris Olympics held last year.