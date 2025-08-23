“The weight of knowing I’d fallen” - Tia Jones reflects on the ‘worst pain’ she experienced after her devastating fall

Tia Jones suffered a devastating fall at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, injuring her Achilles tendon after hitting the hurdles and crashing into the ground. Recently, the American reflected on the incident and opened up about the ‘worst pain’ she experienced after her fall.Jones is one of the most promising women's 100m hurdles Team USA has seen in recent years. However, the 25-year-old’s career has been marred by injuries. Last year, while competing during the indoor season, she suffered a fall that left her with an ACL injury.Despite the setback, the American made a strong recovery and delivered some impressive times in her 2025 season. However, on July 5, a stroke of misfortune saw Tia Jones tear her Achilles tendon after she suffered a fall at the Prefontaine Classic. Recently, she reflected on the incident in an Instagram post. Sharing snaps from her fall she wrote,“These are the moments right after my fall. Strangely, the worst pain wasn't from the injury - it was the weight of knowing I had fallen. Because if you truly know me, you know I've always been so strong. Strong like the strongest person you may know. I've faced every challenge and come out stronger, no matter how heavy the storm. No matter the ridicule or the lies and deceit. This is just another chapter. In due time, Little T... stay grounded, stay you.. always!”“Isaiah 54:17 &quot;No weapon forged against you will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and this is their vindication from me,&quot; declares the Lord,” she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith her devastating Achilles injury, Jones has been ruled out of the 2025 World Championships, where she would have been a strong contender for a podium finish.A look back at Tia Jones’ 2025 100m hurdles seasonAfter an injury ridden 2024 season, Tia Jones got her 2025 off to an incredible start. She made her season debut at the Texas Relays, where she clocked a blazing 12.57s for a win in the 100m hurdles race. She then headed to Kingston, Jamaica for the inaugural meet of Grand Slam Track, where she claimed her second-consecutive win of the season on the back of a 12.63s.Up next, the American registered a 12.49 at the Texas Invitational in April, before clocking an incredible 12.19s at the Grand Slam Track Miami event. Tia Jones then went on to place second at the Atlanta City Games and Grand Slam Track Philadelphia events, before her fall at the Prefontaine Classic put an abrupt end to her season.