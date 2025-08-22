"This isn’t the end of my story"- Tia Jones makes heartbreaking injury confession as she opens up about absence from track

In an unfortunate turn of events, Tia Jones suffered a major injury after her fall during the 100m hurdles at the Prefontaine Classic, held on July 5, 2025, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Jones competed in a star-studded lineup, including Masai Russell and Tobi Amusan. The hurdler began the race with a decent start, running shoulder-to-shoulder with her competitors. However, as she reached the fourth hurdle, the American athlete hit the hurdle and came crashing down on the ground. She kept rolling down the track, hence ending the quest to win and severely injuring her right Achilles tendon. A month after the devastating fall, Jones reflected on the setback and how painful the injury was. Sharing a few glimpses from her recovery process, Jones wrote an emotional message:&quot;Most of the track and field world knows by now, but for those who don’t — I completely ruptured my right Achilles tendon at the Pre Classic on July 5th. Yeah… it sucks, I know. It was sudden, painful, and humbling.&quot;&quot;But here’s the truth: I’m still standing. I’m walking. I’m healing. I’m doing exactly what I need to do — not just for next season, but for every season after that. This isn’t the end of my story; it’s just a plot twist. I will be back.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe further showed confidence in her recovery and comeback, stating it was just a setback and not the end of her career. Tia Jones' remarkable performances in the 100m hurdles at the 2025 Grand Slam Track eventsTia Jones at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track &amp; Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images) Tia Jones competed in the 100m and 100m hurdles at all the meetings of the debut Grand Slam Track editions. She dominated the short hurdles event at the Kingston edition held in April, after posting a world lead of 12.63 seconds, to surpass Danielle Williams and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, both of whom recorded 12.70 seconds. A month later, at the Miami edition, held from May 2 to 4, she bettered her performance with 12.19 seconds. However, she had to settle for second place after Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell surpassed her with a time of 12.17 seconds. At the third edition of the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia, held from May 31 to June 1, she again secured second place in the event after clocking a time of 12.60 seconds.