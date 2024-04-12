"The women’s kit looks like Great Britain"; "Where is the innovation?"- Fans react to Team USA's track and field kit for Paris Olympics 2024

Nike recently unveiled Team USA's Paris Olympic uniforms for track and field athletes. This announcement came out amid huge excitement and anticipation among fans after the official Olympic kit for swimmers was just announced.

As soon as the official announcement was made, fans could not help but put forward their opinions on social media. Team USA's kit reveal has always been a huge event as it gives rest to the suspense among fans. The Olympic kits have been ingrained into the Olympic culture as they help fans support their country at the games by sporting tracksuits and casual gear themselves.

However, the kit for Paris Olympics 2024 received mixed reactions from fans. Some of them could not help but notice the similarities with Team Great Britain's official kit whereas some fans felt that the design became very repetitive.

A fan took to social media to express the similarities between the new women's kit and team Great Britain's Olympic kit.

"The women’s kit looks like Great Britain to me," wrote a fan.

Due to almost similar color combinations, fans felt that the sporting giant did not innovate on the design of the kits.

"Where is the innovation," wrote a fan

A fan voiced out the possibility of having a slight change in the kits later on as this is just the " first look"

"This first look is just a glimpse of what's to come. It's a preview, not the final look. I have to say, the women’s uniform seems uncomfortable," a fan voiced out.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"Aside from the fact that they seemed obsessed with blending so it looks like the US colors are red, white, purple, and blue, this is just a disastrous women's uniform for competition," wrote a fan

"I know there are bigger problems, but I would even prefer Calibri to this font," a fan chimed in.

"Looks like it was designed on Canva and sold on Temu," wrote a former Olympian

Team USA Track and Field Olympic trials

Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

With the outdoor track and field season just starting to pick up pace, track and field athletes are gearing up for Team USA's Olympic trails that are scheduled in June. The trials would play a pivotal role in an athlete's trajectory to the Paris Olympics.

Team USA's Olympic trials will be held in Hayward Field at the University of Oregon from June 21 to 30, 2024. Over ten days, the majority of Team USA would be revealed to the world.

However, some athletes will receive automatic qualification to the Paris Olympics, provided they achieve the Olympic qualifying standards in an official event.