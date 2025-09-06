"Then ban them for life"- Usain Bolt gets real on athlete suspensions for using prohibited substances

Usain Bolt expressed his thoughts about doping regulations and the suspension of athletes for using prohibited substances. The Jamaican athlete called for stricter regulations and shared that if an athlete is found guilty of using performance-enhancing drugs, then they should never be allowed to compete in the circuit.

Bolt bid goodbye to the sport after making his final appearance at the World Athletics Championships in 2017, where he finished third in the men's 100m and could not complete the race in the 4x100m relay as he pulled his left hamstring mid-race.

Since his retirement from track and field, Usain Bolt has explored different avenues, which include playing soccer as well as trying out business ventures. In the last season of his career in 2017, Bolt had to concede his 4x100m relay Beijing Olympic gold medal, as his teammate Nesta Carter's sample had tested positive for a prohibited substance. Even though Bolt had moved on from it, he spoke about the rise in doping and usage of prohibited substances in an interview with 'The Times.'

The Jamaican athlete weighed in on athletes getting provisional as well as partial suspensions for testing positive for banned substances. According to Bolt, if the authorities could prove that a particular athlete had used performance-enhancing drugs on purpose, then they should be banned for life rather than being given suspensions that would allow them to return to professional competitions years later.

"If you ban athletes for life, then they will have to really think about what they’re doing. If you can prove that someone genuinely did [performance-enhancing drugs] on purpose, then ban them for life," he said.

When Usain Bolt opened up about probably being the most drug-tested athlete

Usain Bolt competes in Athletics - Olympics: Day 15 - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt once opened up about probably being the most drug-tested athlete in an interview with The Telegraph. The Jamaican athlete shared that he was not bothered by his frequent drug tests; instead, he was happy, as it was better for the sport.

Moreover, he expressed that frequent drug tests would scare athletes who took performance-enhancing drugs and help them to maintain a clean sport.

"I have no issue with being drug-tested because it’s better. I remember in Beijing [for the 2015 World Championships], every other day they were drug-testing us, and because they were taking blood, also people were saying, 'Oh, you can’t come so often.” But I was like, “Listen, they’re doing their job,'" he said.

Furthermore, he shared that he did not mind getting drug tested 'all the time.'

