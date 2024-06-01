"There is this extra pressure I have on myself for this meet"- Mondo Duplantis speaks ahead of his event at Stockholm Diamond League

Swedish pole vault icon Armand Mondo Duplantis is gearing up to participate in the 2024 Stockholm Diamond League, scheduled for Sunday, June 2. However, as per his recent statement, the athlete is experiencing additional pressure on himself as he is set to compete in front of his home crowd.

Duplantis is one of the most decorated track and field athletes of all time, having won two world championship titles and an Olympic gold. The Lafayette, Louisiana-born athlete has added three Diamond League final wins to his athletic resume. Duplantis made headlines when he broke the U-20 world record with a 5.90m clearance.

Fast forward to 2024, and the pole vaulter is still on a run of breaking world records one after the other. In his most recent outing, Duplantis shattered the world record for the eighth time during the Xiamen Diamond League this year in April, following his 6.24-meter finish.

However, in a video posted by Wanda Diamond League's X page (formerly Twitter), the 24-year-old athlete stated that he is considering the Stockholm meet as a 'mini-championship' and that he has that extra pressure on him.

He said:

"As long as we can get some good conditions and good weather, which very well can happen, and it seems like it could be OK, but Stockholm is Stockholm [smiles]. I think that it's like a mini-championship for me, and there is this extra pressure that I have on myself for this meet in a really good way, I think."

What Mondo Duplantis has to say about the Stockholm Diamond League and his run so far

Mondo Duplantis reigned supreme at the opening leg in Xiamen, which was also the outdoor season opener for the Swedish phenom. The athlete is now focused on adding the fourth Diamond League title to his athletic resume as he is all geared up for round seven of the league, which takes place on Sunday.

The Swede is optimistic about his performance in Stockholm, and he considers the latter meet as 'special' (via Wanda Diamond League):

"For me, the Stockholm Diamond League is always going to be special. But when I'm at Stockholm Stadium and I'm on the track there and we're competing at the Diamond League meet, it almost feels like I have to defend the turf. That just ups my game and fills me with adrenaline. My best results always come in Stockholm…as long as the weather's okay."

Duplantis is set to face formidable competition from athletes like Sam Kendricks, Chris Nilsen of the United States, and John Ernest Obiena of the Philippines.