'There's no attempt to hide it' - Riley Gaines reacts to NYC mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani aiming to reduce NYC jail population if elected

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts about New York City's Mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani's statement on reducing the jail population. The Democratic politician is currently running for mayor of New York City, with elections scheduled later this year.The former swimmer recently shared a video on her X account [previously Twitter], where Mamdani explained that the jails in New York City were overpopulated, and when he gets elected, he would aim to reduce the same. He also mentioned that he would ensure that local courts release suspects faster than before.Gaines responded to his claims as she wrote,&quot;There's no attempt to hide it. Mamdani wants fewer criminals behind bars, and more law-abiding New Yorkers left to live in fear. Wake! Up!&quot;For the unversed, Zohran Kwame Mamdani is a politician representing the Democratic Party, who is currently a member of the New York State Assembly. The 33-year-old is the son of Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair, both of Indian origin.Riley Gaines had previously reacted to Zohran Mamdani being unable to lift 135 pounds in a bench press attempt on the occasion of a Men's Day event. The retired swimmer took a jab at the NYC mayoral candidate by uploading an old video of herself lifting 165 pounds in 2022.Riley Gaines reacted to a Democrat politician's protest against President TrumpRiley Gaines reacts to Democrat politician Sarah McBride's protest against Donald Trump [Image Source: Getty]Riley Gaines shared her reaction to a protest against President Donald Trump, which was organized in August 2025 by Sarah McBride. McBride is the current Democratic representative of the district of Delaware at the US House of Representatives.An X user shared a video of McBride protesting against several policies of the current US administration led by President Trump. In the same protest, McBride called out President Trump and told him to keep his 'hands off women's rights&quot;.Gaines reacted to the same as she shared the video on her X account. She wrote:&quot;'A man who violates women's rights every day tells Trump to &quot;keep his hands off women's rights.' You can't make it up.&quot;Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_LINKA man who violates women's rights every day tells Trump to &quot;keep his hands off women's rights&quot;. You can't make it up.Riley Gaines had previously called out Sarah McBride for her protest against the Laken Riley Act, which was eventually passed by the US administration under President Trump within days of assuming power. The 25-year-old retired swimmer also slammed the Democratic politician for allegedly tutoring pupils on gender affirming care in a primary school.