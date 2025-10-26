"There's no pity party" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick gets real about her unwavering mental approach

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick recently opened up about her resilient mental approach during a game, stating that one error does not discourage her. Allick is currently playing as the senior middle blocker for the Huskers after having joined the program as a freshman in 2022.

She has shown her potential as a key player of the team this season with her extraordinary talent. During the team's recent faceoff with Northwestern at the Pink match, Allick posted seven kills. The senior also contributed six kills and five blocks against Michigan State. During their first match against Penn State since the 2024 NCAA Semifinal faceoff, she posted nine kills and four blocks.

In a recent press conference, Allick highlighted how she stays mentally strong even after committing a mistake. She added that her team's trust in giving her another chance doesn't give her a chance to feel sorry for herself and helps her build back for the next point.

"Kind of what I was speaking to earlier, like just being really hard on yourself when it doesn't click right away, and just for her to feed you again, it really like snips that conversation down your head like over. It's like there is no time for that. Like, there's no pity party."

She added:

"I need you to get up, and I need you to kill this ball. And so, you know, she doesn't say that, but to me, it's like when you reinforce an attacker like that, it builds so much confidence and trust that, okay, yeah, you didn't get the first time, but I need you up again. Like, you're not done just because it didn't work. So, I loved it." (8:30 onwards)

Nebraska Volleyball's Allick also received praise from the head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who referred to her as the team's best out-of-system setter.

"We found space" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick opens up about accidentally facing seven players in a faceoff against Northwestern

In the same press conference, Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reflected on competing against seven players instead of six during their match with Northwestern. She highlighted that the Huskers were still successful in earning the point because they found space.

"What was that about? That was crazy," Allick said. "They...after we won the point in the huddle, there was still time to count seven people. I saw seven heads so..."

"We found space, and you know, with it being a tight space, we did it," Allick added about securing the point." (0:37 seconds)

The Nebraska Volleyball team continued its unbeaten streak after a victory over Michigan State on October 25, 2025.

