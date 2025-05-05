"These days don’t last forever"-Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes her feelings known after winning $100,000 at Grand Slam Track Miami

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her thoughts after successfully dominating in both her events at the Grand Slam Track Miami. The American athlete clocked 49.69s in the women's 400m and 52.07s in the 400m hurdles to win the title in both events, as well as subsequently being crowned the 'Slam Champion' to take home $100,000 as prize money.

The Olympic gold medalist displayed her incredible athletic prowess to extend her unbeaten streak in both events. As she concluded her successful campaign in the Grand Slam Track Miami, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her thoughts about her performance in an Instagram post.

The American athlete shared how she enjoyed competing in Miami and expressed her desire to seize every opportunity that comes in front of her way. Moreover, she expressed her gratitude for competing in Miami in front of an incredible crowd.

"Seizing every opportunity while it exists; these days don’t last forever…South Florida fun in the sun. I’m soooo blessed! 😃🌴☀️," she wrote.

With multiple talks around the transition to short sprints, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about considering shifting to the 100m hurdles in the upcoming edition of the Grand Slam Track However, the official list of participants and their events for the meet in Philadelphia is yet to be released.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on the technical aspect of the 400m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is known for her effortless running in the high-intensity 400m hurdles. After breaking the world record in the 400m hurdles six times, she spoke about the technical aspect of the 400m hurdles in an interview with Michael Johnson.

She shared how it is one of the toughest events in track and field as it needs a culmination of multiple aspects like speed, strength, endurance, and flexibility. Moreover, another defining aspect is to be able to hold to the speed in the final moments of the race when the accumulation of lactate completely makes the body stiff.

"It requires the speed, strength, endurance, and flexibility to be able to hurdle. It requires the skill to be able to switch legs when you get tired or whatever. So, I really feel like it is one of the most grueling events because you're running full speed, be strong enough to hold it, and be flexible and wise enough to know which leg to take each hurdle with," she said.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be in action in the next edition of the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia from May 30, 2025.

