"They don't care about us"- Rajindra Campbell reveals why he switched allegiance from Jamaica to Turkey

Jamaican Olympic medalist Rajindra Campbell, who recently switched allegiance from Jamaica to Turkey, shared the reason behind the major decision. The 29-year-old is among the four Jamaican athletes who have put in applications for an allegiance switch.

Apart from Campbell, Jaydon Hibbert, Roje Stona, and Wayne Pinnock have also confirmed their transfer of allegiance. They are not the first Jamaican athletes to switch nationalities. Sprinters Jak Ali Harvey and Emre Zafer Barnes also made the switch in 2015 and went on to represent Turkey.

Campbell, who finished third in the shot put at the 2024 Paris Games, recently addressed the lack of support from the Jamaican Athletics Administrative Association and disputes surrounding sponsorships, funding, and the failed Adidas deal. He also spoke against the idea of transfer fees, putting forward that such money doesn’t benefit the athletes directly.

Trending

Rajindra Campbell responded to criticism about switching to Turkey by saying people don’t understand the sacrifices athletes make. He shared that in 2024, he had a chance to leave Jamaica but chose to stay out of patriotism. He feels that decision backfired and pointed out that his efforts to seek support, through calls and emails, were in vain.

“I don't believe that they really understand that it is challenging, one, for track and field. We are not sprinters. So obviously— and I can say I am still unsponsored. Yeah. Yeah. You know the Adidas contract that the J3 refused to sign? It would have made Track Jamaica 100 times better than where we are now. There were bonuses that benefited the athlete, not the federation. There were certain things they wouldn’t have control over because it would be directed to the athlete, based on my understanding. And they went against that," Rajindra Campbell said (1:43 onwards via COACH'S DESK TV).

He added that the federation doesn’t care about Jamaican athletes and explained his decision to put himself first:

“So, in my eyes, they don’t care about us. So [I decided], it’s time to start. I literally started the year with the mindset of, ‘Yo, this year I'm doing it for me.’ Yeah. As a result, this is the decision I had to make.”

Rajindra Campbell also pointed out that he didn’t receive any support from the federation in 2022, when he was battling with injury, and added how athletes are celebrated when championships are near but neglected afterward.

World Athletics confirms receipt of four applications for transfer of allegiance from Jamaica to Turkey, including Rajindra Campbell

According to reports from TVJ Sports, the National Review Panel has yet to approve or review the applications for transfer of athletes from Jamaica to Turkey.

“The NRP will review these applications through the standard procedures over the next few months, during which the athletes may not compete for any federation, and reach its decision,” World Athletics said (via sportsmax).

“It should be noted that should the applications be successful, there is a standard three-year waiting period before an athlete can represent their new member federation,” they added.

As per media reports, Turkey has offered massive financial support to Jamaican athletes. Each athlete is allegedly being offered $500,000 and a monthly stipend. The contract is expected to run for eight years, covering the period through the 2032 Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More