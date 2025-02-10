"They’ll judge your every move"- Jordan Chiles steals the show as she adorns black Nike leotard in latest Super Bowl campaign

During the 2025 Super Bowl, Jordan Chiles made a powerful statement with her Nike ad, addressing the controversy surrounding her 2024 Olympic bronze medal. She posted a series of photos on her social media in athletic poses wearing a black Nike leotard.

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, the gymnast initially placed fifth in the floor exercise final. However, after an appeal from her coach, she was moved to third place. The Court of Arbitration for Sport later ruled that the appeal was filed four seconds late, leading to her medal being awarded to Romania's Ana Bǎrbosu.

The gold medalist took to Instagram to share Nike's latest campaign, 'So Win,' in January 2025, accompanied by a caption:

Trending

"They’ll judge your every move. So make them question their judgment. @nike @nikewoman"

Nike's latest campaign, 'So Win, ' challenges outdated perceptions of women in sports. The ad, which debuted during the 2025 Super Bowl LIX, highlighted how female athletes are often told they can't be bold, dominant, or outspoken. But Nike pushes back, urging athletes to rise above these expectations and redefine their success. Alongside Chiles, the ad also featured Caitlin Clark and Sha'Carri Richardson.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chiles helped Team USA secure gold while competing in five other individual events. However, she didn't win any medals in individual rounds.

The 23-year-old gymnast reflected on her individual performance, where she initially secured a bronze medal before officials revoked it.

Jordan Chiles reflects on her 2024 Paris Olympic medal controversy

Jordan Chiles at the UCLA v Washington - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles reacted to her 2024 Paris Olympic medal controversy during the 2025 Super Bowl Nike campaign. She emphasized the importance of taking control of one's success rather than waiting for recognition. She also highlighted the value of hard work, preparation, and seizing opportunities when they arise.

According to Chiles, winning is not just about earning medals but overcoming obstacles, and proving personal strength. Reflecting on resilience and confidence, her statement was published on Instagram in January 2025 by Nike Kicks:

"You don't wait for attention, you take it. You put in the work, you stay ready, and when the moment comes, you own it. Winning isn't just about medals: It's about overcoming, about proving to yourself that you're capable of more than you ever imagined. And doing it all authentically."

Following the Jordan Chiles medal controversy, the USA Gymnastics team provided time-stamped video evidence showing that the appeal was within the required 60 seconds. However, the court rejected their request to reconsider the decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback