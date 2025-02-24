"They were one of my first matches to watch on TV"- Nebraska Volleyball's Teraya Sigler reflects on choosing the program

In 2024, the Nebraska Volleyball Program announced the addition of five newcomers who will join the program starting in 2025. One of the recruits, outside hitter Teraya Sigler, recently shared her thoughts on her interest and the reason for joining the Nebraska team.

Ad

Sigler was one of the top recruits coming from Arizona. The outside hitter from Arizona played in the U21 team and clinched the top position in the 2023 FIVB U19 World Championships in Croatia. She was also named the Arizona Player of the Year at Horizon High School. The talented player recently appeared in the “Meet the Newcomers” segment by the Nebraska Huskers and shared the reason behind her interest in moving forward with the Nebraska Volleyball program.

Ad

Trending

Ad

“They were one of my first matches to watch on TV. So I feel that it was the Nebraska-Wisconsin rivalry that kind of like started it a little bit. I used to watch the replays on YouTube too. I feel like everyone can hope and dream that Nebraska will notice them but like I knew it was a school for me. Going to Camp freshman year and that's where I met Campbell, that's where I met a lot of my good friends. I have only been here for a month obviously, but I've gained so much from just being here,” she said. [0:49 onwards]

Ad

In her junior season, she was leading the state level in kills and during her high school career, she led Arizona to a 2A state title. Sigler expressed that she has learned significantly during her time with the Nebraska Volleyball program and had an affinity to join the prestigious program.

John Cook reflects on his accomplished journey with Nebraska Volleyball program

John Cook at the Volleyball Day in Nebraska - Source: Getty

Former head coach John Cook led the Nebraska Volleyball program for 25 years and achieved prominent success. Under his tutelage, the team won four NCAA championships and made 8 NCAA final appearances, along with 12 NCAA semifinal appearances. He shared his thoughts on his journey via Nebraska Cornhuskers:

Ad

“I’ve been here for 25 years. That’s a long time to do something. It’s been a great run. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some great coaches and staff over the years, and I’m forever grateful for how hard they worked and for how much they gave to Nebraska volleyball. I’ve always said to ‘Dream Big’, and we’ve dreamed bigger than any volleyball program in the history of the world.”

While sharing his thoughts, the AVCA Hall of Famer thanked and acknowledged all the individuals who gave him this opportunity and his family who supported him throughout his career. The Nebraska Volleyball program is now led by former Nebraska player and four-time AVCA East Region Coach of the Year, Dani Busboom Kelly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback