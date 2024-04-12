"They’re all stunning but that last one is statuesque!"- Fans React to Sha'Carri Richardson's outfit from Nike On Air Event 2024 in Paris

Right after flaunting Nike's Olympic kit for Team USA, Sha'Carri Richardson was seen gracing the Nike On Air Event held in Paris, France. The giant brand has released its latest collection of footwear just 105 days ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024. They have inculcated elite AI technologies in their collection to boost the enhance the quality of their shoes.

Sha'Carri Richardson posted updates from the Nike On Air Event where she was donning a mesmerizing white-colored two-piece. She shared a series of three pictures on her Instagram account. Here, along with the dress, Richardson also flaunted her funky nails. Fans couldn't resist but shower Richardson's feed with love and compliments. The caption to her post carried,

"Nike On Air Event 2024 - Paris, France."

One of Sha'Carri Richardson's fans couldn't ignore how she was slaying in the white colored two-piece and left an adorable comment, saying

"They're all stunning but the last one is statuesque,"

Another admirer of Richardson idealized her as their greatest athlete.

My GOAT. Best Ever!"

The champion's outfit captivated the attention of another fan. Mesmerized by her look, they commented:

Nice two piece suit, it looks good on you."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"You're an exceptionally amazing woman," a fan said

"Beautiful as always. And fast as F," wrote another fan.

"Sha-cheetah Richardson you are a beast," a fan commented.

Sha'Carri Richardson and her partnership with Nike

Recently, Sha'Carri Richardson slayed in the Nike Women's Runaway Anywhere campaign. This campaign was all about a diverse group of women embracing themselves and it had seven iconic women like Midge Purce, an American soccer player. Richardson makes sure to excel in everything she does with her confident appearance.

The Nike Women posted a video about the campaign on their social media with a beautiful message for the athletes.

"Here's to 8 women who are effortlessly expanding the boundaries of fashion- just by being themselves", the caption carried.

Along with this, recently Sha'carri Richardson was also spotted on a billboard for Nike's campaign. After this accomplishment, the World Champion expressed

"Being from the city, representing the city to being posted in the city," and added holding back tears with an earth emoticon.

Sha'Carri Richardson recently withdrew from the Miramar Invitational and is next scheduled to compete at the Diamond League in Suzhou/Shanghai, which would be her 2024 season opener.

