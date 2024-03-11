"They tried to arrest her this week for calling a man a man, this is how she follows up" - Riley Gaines lauds JK Rowling on responding to abuse

Riley Gaines praised J.K. Rowling for a humorous retort on being abused due to the latter's gender-critical views. According to the UK's Crown Prosecution Service, hostility based on transgender identity can be charged as a hate crime.

India Willoughby, a UK broadcaster, reported Rowling's repeated mistreatment of her, claiming she was misgendered by the Harry Potter author. Willoughby is the first transgender TV news reporter in the UK. She underwent a gender reassignment surgery in 2015.

Rowling recently posted a comment on X (formerly Twitter) to her earlier post shared by a follower. She said:

"I'd return the compliment, but as the old joke goes, you are neither deep nor warm enough."

Gaines, a former competitive swimmer turned vocal critic against the participation of transgender women in women's sports, reacted:

"J.K. Rowling is unleashed"

She highlighted:

"Understand they tried to arrest her this week for calling a man a man."

Gaines added:

"And this is how she follows up. Beyond commendable"

Willoughby had rebuked Rowling for not using her preferred pronouns. She said people historically have given the writer the benefit of the doubt:

"Hearing that all she is doing is defending women's rights. She can't argue that anymore now that she's actually come out and broadly said to me that India Willoughby is a man." (Deadline)

"Pro-common sense, pro-reality" - Riley Gaines on her new book

Gaines, the former 12x All-American swimmer, is set to release her new book "Swimming Against the Current" in May 2024. She said the new book is for adult readers.

According to a press release, Swimming Against the Current is a pro-woman book. It stated:

"In this highly anticipated pro-woman book, Gaines takes on the controversial but critical questions about women's sports in America. Gaines shares her unbelievable story and inspires readers to embrace common sense and truth in discussions about women's rights." (Washington Examiner)

Gaines, 23, shared on X that she wrote the book. She said:

"I did the thing & wrote a book! The message is pro-common sense, pro-reality, pro-truth, pro-woman. My new book "Swimming Against the Current" comes out May 2024."

The former swimmer has touched upon the subject of injustices women face from radical agendas.