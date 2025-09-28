"They violated women's rights for more than 15 years"- Riley Gaines attorney reveals condition for settling ongoing lawsuit with NCAA

Riley Gaines's attorney, Bill Bock, recently revealed the condition for settling the ongoing lawsuit against the NCAA. The swimmer turned social activist had filed a lawsuit against the NCAA for violating the Title IX provisions in early 2024 by allowing trans athletes into women's sports.

US District Judge Tiffany Johnson recently allowed the lawsuit against the NCAA to proceed. In his interview with Fox News, Bock, who is representing the plaintiff organization, the Independent Council of Women's Sports [ICONS], revealed that, though it will be difficult, a conditional case of settlement cannot be ruled out entirely.

"The difficulty with a settlement is making a settlement enforceable long term, so the best way to do that would be with a judicial order. The only way that I think we would look at settling is if the settlement was accompanied by a consent decree, which is an enforceable ongoing order against the NCAA that complies with Title IX," Bock said.

The attorney further added that the NCAA may not be too enthusiastic about implementing the changes to its policy about women's sports. In his words,

"They violated women's rights for more than 15 years, so they've indicated a strong willingness not to… so we need very strong ironclad assurances that they will protect women at school."

Riley Gaines had come into the limelight first for her campaign against the participation of trans swimmer Lia Thomas. Thomas was jointly placed fifth alongside Gaines in the women's 200-yard freestyle race at the NCAA Championships.

When Riley Gaines expressed surprise at Simone Biles' comments against her

Riley Gaines reacts to Simone Biles' comments against her [Image Source : Getty, Instagram]

Riley Gaines previously reacted to Simone Biles' comments against her over the participation of trans athletes in women's sports. The Olympic champion gymnast had called out Gaines over her statement against the participation of an alleged trans athlete in the girls' softball team in Minnesota High School.

However, that was not all. In her X post [formerly Twitter] made on June 7, Biles also suggested Gaines to 'bully someone your own size'. In an interview with The Conservateur, Gaines expressed her thoughts about the altercation as she said,

"When I got the notification that Simone Biles had tagged me, I was over the moon. I admire her. It bewildered me that another woman could say that as I’m growing a human."

Simone Biles' comments against Gaines did not go down well with many social media users, who called her out for her alleged double standards. The Olympic champion gymnast had to eventually apologize for her statements to Gaines and temporarily deactivated her X account.

