"It bewildered me"- Riley Gaines reacts to Simone Biles’ online ‘bully someone your own size’ comment

American political activist Riley Gaines recently made her feelings known on her controversial online exchange with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles regarding the participation of transgender women in women's sports. Gaines, who has advocated for the exclusion of transgender women in women's sports for many years now, was involved in a dispute with Biles regarding the topic while she was 6 months pregnant.

Ad

Her clash with Biles came about when Gaines made comments on a transgender athlete playing for a Minnesota high school softball team, referring to the player as 'a boy'. This led to Biles criticizing her comments, with the gymnast calling her 'sick' and a 'sore loser'.

Biles also told her to 'bully someone her own size' in a post on X dated June 7th:

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines_

Ad

Trending

Gaines discussed her exchange with the gymnast in a recent interview with the Conservateur. She shared her distaste for Biles' comments, noting that at the time of the dispute, she was six months pregnant, although she only publicly announced her pregnancy a week later on June 14th.

"When I got the notification that Simone Biles had tagged me, I was over the moon. I admire her. It bewildered me that another woman could say that as I’m growing a human."

Ad

Riley Gaines is expecting a baby girl with her husband, Louis Barker. She announced her pregnancy during a Turning Point USA Summit.

Riley Gaines says she is 'afraid' to continue appearing at American universities after Charlie Kirk assassination

Gaines at the 10X Ladies Conference, Miami - Source: Getty

Riley Gaines recently stated that she is concerned about appearing at American universities after the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk. Gaines and Kirk often spoke at college campuses to debate and discuss many topics, with the events hosted by Turning Point USA.

Ad

According to Fox News, Gaines said:

"I hate to admit it, but it has me afraid, especially as I'm about to enter into this new stage of life where I'm due with a baby girl any day now… I have to consider my family,"

She also said Kirk had the ability to make people feel seen, saying:

"He had this ability to connect with people that very, very few people have. It is such a rare, underrated trait to be able to make people feel seen. It doesn't matter if it was the president himself or an 18-year-old freshman in college. Charlie made them feel seen, and so I think his legacy will live on, but it's going to require more and more people to be bold in the process,"

Riley Gaines also revealed that she was attacked by trans student activists during a Turning Point event in 2023, which could also play a part in her stance on visiting universities from here on out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More