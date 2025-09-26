"Time to take schools back" - Riley Gaines voices her opinion about educational institutions following Charlie Kirk's assassination

Riley Gaines recently voiced her opinion on the political culture in the United States' higher education system. She highlighted how the educational system is valuing activism over academics. Kirk, the founder of conservative organization Turning Point USA, was fatally shot during an event held at Utah Valley University in Orem, on September 10, 2025. He was present on the campus for &quot;The American Comeback Tour.&quot; While addressing a crowd of around 3,000 students, President Trump's confidant was hit by a single shot in his neck. The former collegiate swimmer and activist Gaines presented her opinion on the changing system in American educational institutions. She stated that the culture of pushing activism over education is the reason for violence. &quot;The assassination of Charlie Kirk is the ugly fruit of a system that teaches activism over academics,&quot; Gaines wrote. &quot;Time to take schools back.&quot;Kirk was allegedly assassinated by Tyler Robinson. Riley Gaines also related Kirk's assassination to the Dallas ICE facility shooter after the recent firing's ammunition was found engraved with anti-fascist messages.&quot;Luigi too,&quot; Gaines wrote. &quot;They’re engraving the casings because they feel justified in their killings. They WANT people to know why. They truly believe they are morally superior to their target. And they've been empowered to act with the confidence that they won’t be held accountable.&quot;Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012, an organization that advocates conservative politics on educational campuses.Riley Gaines reacts to Erika Kirk inspiring Disney actor Tim Allen to forgive his father's killer Riley Gaines during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)Riley Gaines reacted to Erika Kirk's forgiveness towards Tyler Robinsin, inspiring Disney actor Tim Allen to forgive his father's killer. Allen stated that Erika Kirk's speech and forgiveness have deeply affected him, leading him to forgive the person behind his father's death. &quot;When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: “That man… that young man… I forgive him.” That moment deeply affected me. I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: “ I forgive the man who killed my father. Peace be with you all.&quot;Taking note of Erika's speech's impact, Gaines wrote:&quot;This is great. The power of Christ-like forgiveness.&quot;Allen's father Gerald M. Dick was killed in a car accident on November 28, 1964, when he was driving the family home and was hit by a drunk driver.