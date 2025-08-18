"Watch your mouth" - Simone Biles issues warning for critics through viral TikTok

Simone Biles sent a warning to her social media fans in a playful video as she enjoyed her vacation with her sister, Adria Biles. Biles was last seen supporting her husband as he played in a pre-season game with the Chicago Bears. Simone Biles has been making time for all her close ones, now that she is not competing. She is often spotted on NFL sidelines, and even takes trips with her friends, and reunites with girls she has previously been teammates with and other athletes. The 28-year-old has also been bagging back-to-back laurels at the ESPYs, Sports Illustrated, and Laureus. Biles has also faced her lows, especially when she withdrew midway through the Tokyo Olympics due to 'twisties' and, most recently, being involved in a feud with Riley Gaines over transgender participation in women’s sports. Despite receiving criticism, the most decorated gymnast persevered and continued to live her life to the fullest. In a recent TikTok post, she lip-synced to a warning that told others not to badmouth her despite hating on her.&quot;If you don't like, that's fine but you know, watch your mouth.&quot;Biles' post caption read:&quot;*clears throat*&quot;View on TikTokBiles recently shared a frame with her younger teammate, Zoe Miller, whom she often calls her 'twin'. They coordinatedly practiced their punches and kicks, asking fans to follow them on TikTok. &quot;follow us on TikTok&quot;Simone Biles recently jetted off to an international destination with her sister Adria, but hasn't revealed the place yet. Simone Biles has an unusual desire to add another laurel to her repertoireSimone Biles: Rising | Netflix - (Source: Getty)Simone Biles's unmatched legacy and her rise from the hardest blow, 'twisties,' have been chronicled in her eponymous Netflix docuseries, released in 2024. Even her Paris Olympics journey was documented, including her calf injury and how she proved her resilience by winning three gold and a silver medal. Her docuseries earned the nomination for Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series at the 2025 Emmys, igniting a hope of another gold in Biles' heart. In an interview with Gold Derby, the 11-time Olympic medalist shared that she couldn't believe the nomination was real. &quot;I couldn't believe it, and I don't think I processed what they were actually telling me until afterwards. They worked so hard to portray this film as close to my life as possible. I was shocked — but I would've been more shocked if we didn't do it.&quot;Biles has dropped several hints that she will not be in the running for the 2028 LA Olympics as her gymnastics retirement looms.